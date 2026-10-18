Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Accused of Spitting on 49ers All-Pro in 2025

We can give it up for San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk — when it comes to calling someone out online, he’s not taking the coward’s route.

After Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting on Raiders All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, Juszczyk quickly weighed in with his own saliva-filled experience with CJGJ — and tagged Gardner-Johnson’s official X account.

“This is the least surprising thing ever,” Juszczyk wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “@CGJXXIII spit on me last year when we beat Chicago.”

Gardner-Johnson played for three teams in 2025 — the Chicago Bears were his final stop after starting with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

How it Went Down With CJGJ vs. Raiders

Gardner-Johnson’s foul moment became one of Week 6’s top headlines— for all the wrong reasons. It also overshadowed another win for his team as the Bills improved to 5-1.

“Well, this isn’t surprising,” CBS Sports play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz said after Gardner-Johnson was ejected shortly before halftime. “When you consider the player … this is about as disrespectful as it gets.”

“This is something that the NFL is going to take a closer look at, to see if there’s anything more,” former NFL official Gene Steratore said during the broadcast.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter spit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the 2025 season opener. Because the spitting happened before the first snap of the first offensive series, the NFL treated it like a game suspension and fined him an additional $57,222.

Gardner-Johnson is likely headed toward similar punishment — if not more severe because of his past history.

Internet Melts Down After CJGJ’s Ejection

When Nantz said “consider the player” it was a direct reference to Gardner-Johnson’s almost decade-long career in the NFL — a long and storied history of stirring up trouble at every opportunity.

“CJ Gardner-Johnson kicked out of the game,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote. “This is why no team wants him. He is a complete clown. Cut his ass.”

“CJ Gardner-Johnson is one of my least favorite NFL players ever,” NFL reporter Grant Paulsen wrote on his official X account. “Just an all-time hothead. I don’t remember a guy with a longer track record of selfish, team-killing behavior. He’s been that dude for years. Probably why he’s on his 5th team in 4 years despite immense talent.”