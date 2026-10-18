Buffalo Bills Won’t Have Pair of Stars for Raiders Game

The Buffalo Bills won’t have two of their best players for the second consecutive week after wide receiver D.J. Moore and defensive tackle Ed Oliver were both ruled out for Sunday’s Week 6 road game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills did, however, get a boost with the return of wide receiver Josh Palmer after missing last week’s game against the Rams.

“Bills WR DJ Moore is inactive; Josh Palmer is active,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“DJ Moore (shoulder) and Ed Oliver (knee) are INACTIVE for the Bills against the Raiders,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account. “Smart to let them rest Joshua Palmer is active after missing last week due to a shoulder injury. CB Dee Alford also returns.”

The Bills are 4-1 and lead the AFC East.

Bills Called Losers in Trade for D.J. Moore

While Moore has played in 4 of 5 games for the Bills, he’s only finished 2 of them — he was forced to leave the other 2 games due to injuries.

The Bills obtained Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears — a deal some think worked more in favor of the Bears.

“The Chicago Bears made a difficult decision when they traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills before the 2026 season, but the move is becoming easier to understand with every passing week,” Heavy’s Garrett Klaus wrote on October 2. “Moore was one of the most established players on Chicago’s offense, so moving on from him created an obvious question: Who would replace his production? So far, the Bears have found the answer in multiple places. Luther Burden III continues to look like a major part of Caleb Williams’ future, while Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland remain important pieces of the passing game. Veteran newcomer Kalif Raymond has also provided a steady presence, giving the Bears another reliable option as he currently leads all Bears receivers with 214 yards.”

SI Called Moore NFL’s ‘Top Offseason Addition’

Sports Illustrated’s Eva Geitheim called Moore the NFL’s “Top Offseason Addition” after his sparkling Week 1 debut—5 receptions for 100 yards and 1 touchdown in a 36-30 road win over the Houston Texans.

“After they had struggled in recent matchups against the Texans, the Bills’ offense was explosive against Houston on Sunday, racking up 36 points and 409 yards of offense,” Geithem wrote on September 15. “One reason for the improvement? The addition of D.J. Moore. the Bills’ prior lack of top-end receivers made it hard for them to challenge the Texans’ defense, but with Moore—and tight end Dalton Kincaid being healthy—they were able to create big plays in the passing game and score 36 points. Case in point, Moore averaged 20 yards per catch as he hauled in five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. The Bills had to pay a steep trade price to land Moore (a second-round pick for Moore and a fifth), but if he continues to have this positive of an impact on the passing game, it will be well worth the cost.”