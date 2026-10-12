Bills Make Final Decision on DJ Moore’s Status vs. Rams

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore was seen walking around before Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams on the field, but he will not suit up.

Moore is inactive for tonight’s matchup along with Joshua Palmer, Dee Alford, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Jude Bowry, Ed Oliver, and Landon Jackson.

The Bills’ active wide receivers for tonight will be Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Skyler Bell (NFL debut), Greg Dortch, and Trent Sherfield Sr.

DJ Moore Out vs. Rams, Skyler Bell Set to Make NFL Debut

With both DJ Moore and Josh Palmer out, fourth-round pick Skyler Bell is set to make his NFL debut.

“Skyler’s gonna be up,” head coach Joe Brady said. “He was good because he’s taking DJ’s plays in practice, you know, just as we kind of go through it, so I’ve been saying all along, it’s not like he hasn’t been getting work with Josh. An opportunity for him. He’s made the most of his opportunities … I got all the confidence in Skyler. Excited.”

And Bell is ready to make the most of his opportunity.

“We ready to go,” Bell said regarding getting ready to play in his first regular-season game. “I’m excited. I’m just ready to go. My first thing is I’m going to be super grateful. Take it all in and once that ball snaps, it’s ready to go. Time to roll.”

More on Moore’s Injury

It’s better that DJ Moore sits out and fully recovers before getting back on the field, or else he’ll be dealing with minor injuries every week until something worse happens.

“DJ is a competitor, and you see the difference in us with DJ out on the football field, and I think that’s natural and that’s real,” head coach Joe Brady said. “He is always going to do literally everything he can to be out there, not just for himself but for his teammates.”

Since joining the Bills, Moore has recorded 12 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown, but the hope is he ramps up those numbers when he comes back from injury.

The good news is his shoulder injury isn’t expected to be a long-term issue. But if the Bills rush him on the field, that could become a long-term problem. For now, Moore will rest, but luckily for Buffalo, they have other wide receivers who are ready to make their mark, including rookie Skyler Bell.