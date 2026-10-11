Buffalo Bills HC Drops Honest Comment on DJ Moore’s Availability Ahead of Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills aren’t ruling out star receiver DJ Moore ahead of their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo is coming off a disappointing Week 4 home loss to the New England Patriots. In the loss, the Bills saw Moore, the team’s No. 1 receiver, go down with an injury.

Buffalo will now head on the road to play the Rams, and Moore’s availability is in question.

Buffalo Bills HC Honest Comment on DJ Moore

Moore has dealt with a shoulder injury for a couple of weeks now, and there is some thought that the Bills should sit him down for a few weeks.

However, Bills head coach Joe Brady isn’t ruling out Moore playing in Week 5 on the road against the Rams.

“DJ is a competitor, and you see the difference in us with DJ out on the football field, and I think that’s natural and that’s real,” Brady said about Moore. “He is always going to do literally everything he can to be out there, not just for himself but for his teammates.

“I think we owe it to him if he feels like, ‘Hey, I can go out there, and I can play at the level I can, and I can be there for my teammates,’ we’re gonna roll with that with him because he does make us better out there.”

The Bills are already without Joshua Palmer against the Rams, so being without Moore would be a big blow. It would result in Buffalo having to rely on Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid a lot more.

There is a chance that Moore can still play. Even if it is in a limited role, it still could be valuable to have him on the field.

Moore has recorded 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown this season.

Skyler Bell Set to Make NFL Debut Against Rams

With Palmer ruled out and Moore’s status unclear, the Bills will turn to rookie receiver Skyler Bell.

Bell has been inactive all season, but Brady announced he will make his NFL debut on Monday Night and has full confidence in him.

“Skyler’s going to be up,” Brady said after practice on Saturday. “It was good because early in the week, he’s taking DJ Moore’s (dealing with a shoulder injury) plays in practice. It’s not like he hasn’t been getting work with Josh (Allen)…He’s made the most of these opportunities and now just knowing…these are going to be your plays now with Josh Palmer down. I got all the confidence in Skyler. I’m excited for his opportunity.”

The Bills selected Bell in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of UConn.