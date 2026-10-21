Former Bills Pro Bowl WR Signs With Colts Day After Firing GM Chris Ballard

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. has found a new home.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Hardman to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Hardman appeared in two games for the Bills last season but caught no passes. The 28-year-old wide receiver was on the Buffalo training camp roster, but he did not make the 53-man active roster after the preseason.

Many NFL fans probably remember Hardman from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent six seasons in two stints. He spent 2019 to 2023 with the Chiefs before signing with the New York Jets. However, he returned to the Chiefs midseason and stayed through the rest of that season and into 2024.

Hardman caught 1,77 receptions for 2,296 yards and 16 touchdowns in 75 games with the Chiefs, helped win three Super Bowls, and made the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Hardman Caught a Game-Winning Super Bowl Pass

The Chiefs couldn’t have won Super Bowl LVII without Hardman. Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers in that Super Bowl because Patrick Mahomes found Hardman on a 3-yard touchdown pass in overtime, giving Mahomes his third Super Bowl ring. But Hardman didn’t realize his touchdown reception won the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

“I blacked out, man,” Hardman said after making the catch, via Fox Sports. “I forgot we actually won the game.”

“I threw a touchdown to this dude to end the game, and he looked at me,” Mahomes said. “He had no idea. I said, ‘Dude, we just won the Super Bowl.’ He had no idea. He didn’t even celebrate at the beginning.”

Colts Fired Chris Ballard on Monday

The Colts are making a move after their disappointing Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans, starting with the firing of their general manager, Chris Ballard.

Ballard had been the general manager since 2017 and made the playoffs only twice in that span.

The Colts are in a make-or-break season for head coach Shane Steichen, and he could be next to be let go, as the team is currently 2-4. Losing to a winless Titans team in their most recent game is not a good look.

Indianapolis will look to get back in the win column on Sunday when it travels to take on an undefeated Minnesota Vikings squad.

The Bills won’t face the Colts in the regular season because they already played the Houston Texans in the AFC South.