Bills HC Joe Brady Makes Feelings Clear on C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejection

The Buffalo Bills picked up a 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but it didn’t come without some controversy.

Bills starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected in the second quarter for spitting near a Raiders play. It also resulted in a 15-yard penalty that gave Las Vegas a shot at the end zone before the half.

Although Gardner-Johnson was ejected, he could also face a potential suspension or a fine for his actions.

Joe Brady Reacts to C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejection

Gardner-Johnson has struggled this season, and calls to bench him have already come; now they’re urging the team to cut him after the ejection.

After the game, Bills head coach Joe Brady was asked about Gardner-Johnson and didn’t hold back.

“I haven’t seen the clip yet. I was talking to the ref, they took it to New York and it was clear as day. I’m sure I’m going to see it shortly after here. At the end of the day, if it shows up, that can’t happen; that’s the discipline I’m talking about. It’s uncalled for, it can’t happen, and it’s going to be addressed,” Brady said.

Buffalo signed Gardner-Johnson this offseason to be a veteran leader on the defense and a difference-maker in the secondary.

Yet, that hasn’t been the case, as Gardner-Johnson has recorded just 26 tackles and 1 interception this season.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Start Damar Hamlin over CJGJ

Before Gardner-Johnson was ejected, he was already a potential candidate to be benched.

Ahead of the Bills Week 6 game against the Raiders, analyst Joe Buscaglia called for Buffalo to bench Gardner-Johnson in favor of Damar Hamlin.

“If the Bills should trade for one position right now, it’s safety,” Buscaglia wrote. “C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s tenure has had some high moments, including the interception against the Chargers. Too often, however, Gardner-Johnson takes himself out of position, leaving the Bills vulnerable to big plays. …

“There’s a strong argument that Gardner-Johnson’s play style has forced Cole Bishop into a more conservative version of himself, rather than the instinctive ball magnet he was in the second half of last season. Still, Bishop’s play this year has been misunderstood, and he’s been solid, albeit unspectacular. He is not a problem. There’s more to it, however, because I’ve seen it before, and I think the catalyst for getting that player back might be a change at the other safety spot. I wouldn’t rule out the Bills going to Damar Hamlin, because he’s always where he’s supposed to be and a much safer option.”

With Gardner-Johnson being ejected, perhaps the Bills will make a move after the bye week.