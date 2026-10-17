Bills’ 6-foot-5, 300-Pound Starter Called ‘Biggest Surprise’ on Roster

Teams like the Buffalo Bills become Super Bowl contenders not just by nailing their high-profile draft picks — like quarterback Josh Allen — but by finding talent and maximum value where the spotlight isn’t.
They do it by finding value in players like 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive guard Alec Anderson, who became a full-time starter for the first time in 2026 after making the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Anderson the “Biggest Surprise” on the Bills’ roster heading into Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“The Buffalo Bills’ 30th-ranked defense has been an issue in 2026,” Knox wrote on October 17. “However, Buffalo is sitting at 4-1 because its offense has been one of the most productive in the league. Guard Alec Anderson has been a huge part of Buffalo’s offensive success, which has likely surprised most fans. A 2022 undrafted free agent out of UCLA, Anderson has long been a valuable depth piece for the Bills. However, he beat out free-agent addition Austin Corbett for the left-guard role in camp and hasn’t looked back. Austin has started every game and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps through five weeks. He has now also played more offensive snaps in 2026 than his previous career-high in a season.”
Alec Anderson Late Bloomer in College
Anderson’s development with the Bills follows a pattern that dates back to his time at UCLA. Anderson was a valued backup for the Bruins for several years before he finally became a full-time starter in his final season in 2021.
The same happened with the Bills: he didn’t play a regular-season game until his third season in 2024, then played every regular-season and playoff game for Buffalo the last two seasons, including 6 starts.
“The Bills have named Alec Anderson as the team’s starting left guard, per source,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote on August 25. “The clear direction the top training camp battle has been headed with Anderson getting the job over veteran Austin Corbett.”
Bills Getting Incredible Value From Anderson
The Bills are paying a premium for elite, veteran offensive linemen to protect Allen: offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (3 years, $60 million), offensive tackle Spencer Brown (4 years, $72 million), and guard O’Cyrus Torrence (4 years, $78.4 million).
That’s why Anderson is such a steal on the 1-year, $2.5 million contract extension he signed on February 20.
No one can point to Anderson and say he’s a high-level starter — yet — but he doesn’t need to be. He’s competent and sometimes really good. Pro Football Focus has his overall grade at 60.7 over the first five games, ranking him 38th out of 75 eligible players at his position.
Bills’ 6-foot-5, 300-Pound Starter Called ‘Biggest Surprise’ on Roster