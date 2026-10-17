Bills’ 6-foot-5, 300-Pound Starter Called ‘Biggest Surprise’ on Roster

Teams like the Buffalo Bills become Super Bowl contenders not just by nailing their high-profile draft picks — like quarterback Josh Allen — but by finding talent and maximum value where the spotlight isn’t.

They do it by finding value in players like 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive guard Alec Anderson, who became a full-time starter for the first time in 2026 after making the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Anderson the “Biggest Surprise” on the Bills’ roster heading into Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.