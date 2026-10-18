Bills’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejected vs. Raiders: Here’s What Happened

When Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected from Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, CBS Sports play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz said what was on everyone’s mind.

“Well this isn’t surprising,” Nantz said after Gardner-Johnson was ejected shortly before halftime. “When you consider the player … this is about as disrespectful as it gets.”

What was so disrespectful? On reviewing the game film, Gardner-Johnson was spitting at several Raiders — possibly at NFL All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers.

“This is something that the NFL is going to take a closer look at, to see if there’s anything more,” former NFL official Gene Steratore said during the broadcast.

That means Gardner-Johnson could be headed toward a suspension and a hefty fine soon.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter spit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the 2025 season opener. Because the spitting happened before the first snap of the first offensive series, the NFL treated it like a game suspension and fined him an additional $57,222.

Internet Melts Down After CJGJ’s Ejection

When Nantz said “consider the player” it was a direct reference to Gardner-Johnson’s almost decade-long career in the NFL — a long and storied history of stirring up trouble at every opportunity.

“CJ Gardner-Johnson kicked out of the game,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote. “This is why no team wants him. He is a complete clown. Cut his ass.”

“CJ Gardner-Johnson is one of my least favorite NFL players ever,” NFL reporter Grant Paulsen wrote on his official X account. “Just an all-time hothead. I don’t remember a guy with a longer track record of selfish, team-killing behavior. He’s been that dude for years. Probably why he’s on his 5th team in 4 years despite immense talent.”

CJGJ Blasted Over ‘Practice Squad’ Comments

Gardner-Johnson’s ejection came after he made headlines with his comments following a Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots.

In his postgame comments, Gardner-Johnson did the opposite of taking accountability after a 29-26 loss that dropped the Bills to 3-1 and took a shot at Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism, who made what could be the catch of the year on a 1-handed touchdown grab.

“We’re not getting into no bulletin board material. An elevated guy made a helluva catch,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Probably won’t hear from him again. Respectfully. I say that with a lot of confidence. because it’s like (Maye) didn’t put his confidence in his best player. He would have thrown to Doubs or somebody, but they won the game. Whatever, they didn’t do (expletive) better than us. We gotta play better. They can mark that, we’ll be back to see them again. . . . A practice squad player made a helluva play. You do it again, he probably won’t make it again. Simple.”

It’s worth pointing out that Chism has never been on a practice squad — he made the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and has remained on the roster ever since.

You know who has been on a practice squad? Gardner-Johnson, with the Ravens in 2025.

“The Bills … don’t play around with this; just get rid of this guy,” former Bills head coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan said. “It’s obvious (Gardner-Johnson) has his own agenda.”