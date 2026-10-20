Buffalo Bills Urged to Sign $97 Million Pro Bowl Cornerback

The Buffalo Bills need help in the secondary. That’s not really up for debate.
How they get that help at this point in the year is another topic altogether.
They could make a trade and give up valuable future assets in their pursuit of the first Super Bowl win in franchise history. They could also pursue a veteran free agent — a proven player sitting at home right now, for whatever reason.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks the Bills should sign former Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore via free agency.
“The Buffalo Bills know they have a cornerback problem and are working to address it,” Kay wrote on October 20. “The team just signed Tre’Davious White to its practice squad, bringing him back for a third stint with the franchise since selecting him on Day 1 of the 2017 draft—but the Bills shouldn’t be done making moves quite yet. Bringing in Marshon Lattimore, another proven Pro Bowler with a wealth of experience, could be what this team needs to get back on track.”
Lattimore Coming Off Serious Knee Injury
Lattimore spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders and suffered a season-ending torn ACL — the worst in a continuing trend of injuries recently. If he’s healthy, though, he could be a plug-and-play starter at press corner. Something the Bills need badly.
The Commanders traded for Lattimore late in the 2024 season but released him on March 6 to open up $18.5 million in salary cap space.
“Commanders have informed former Pro-Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore that they intend to release him before the new league year begins, a move that will save the team $18.5 million in salary cap space, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 6.
Lattimore Could Be Facing NFL Punishment
Lattimore still had 1 year remaining on the 5-year, $97.6 million contract extension he signed with the New Orleans Saints in September 2021. The Commanders won’t incur any dead cap hit after releasing Lattimore, who had already been paid all the guaranteed money in his contract.
The No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Lattimore has approximately $104.7 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.
Perhaps the bigger concern for any team looking at Lattimore is off-field issues and possible punishment after his January 7 arrest on weapons charges in Ohio.
“(Lattimore) was arrested last night outside of Cleveland on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle,” 7 News DC’s Scott Abraham wrote on his official X account along with a picture of Lattimore’s mug shot. ” … According to the Lakewood police department, Marshon was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for expired plates and other traffic violations. During the stop, Marshon did not tell the officer that there was a firearm in the vehicle when asked.”
Buffalo Bills Urged to Sign $97 Million Pro Bowl Cornerback