Bears Could Lose QB to Patriots After Drake Maye Injury

The Chicago Bears have one of the best quarterback situations in the entire NFL, which is something the New England Patriots could use a piece of right about now.

New England lost star quarterback Drake Maye to an ankle injury early on in its Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions in Germany over the weekend. Subsequent reports indicate that Maye is likely to miss some time, which is rough news for the Patriots (5-5) as they must now attempt to stay afloat in the playoff race while their third-year quarterback convalesces for however long proves necessary.

League insider Jordan Schultz reported that the franchise is already on the hunt for another signal-caller after it had to turn to backup Tommy DeVito, the former New York Giants’ flash in the pan who didn’t flash quite so brightly for his current Northeast-based franchise on Sunday.

“The #Patriots are expected to explore the QB market during the bye week, from free agents such as Jimmy Garoppolo, who has previously played for OC Josh McDaniels, to potentially adding a QB off another team’s practice squad,” Schultz posted to X on Monday, November 16. “Tommy DeVito is currently expected to become the starter.”

Bears Would Run Real Risk of Losing Case Keenum to Patriots Were He on Practice Squad

If New England goes the practice squad (PS) route, Bears quarterback Miller Moss is a potential candidate.

The Patriots have some other options with more experience, including players like Nick Mullens of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Will Levis of the New York Jets and Cooper Rush of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And if 38-year-old veteran Case Keenum (2-0) was residing on Chicago’s PS, the Patriots would likely view him as a prime candidate given what he has accomplished in roughly five quarters of game action this season.

Miller Moss Has Under Radar Case as Patriots’ QB Target

But as it stands, the 24-year-old Moss is the one Bears signal-caller at risk of poaching. He is good enough to have maintained a spot on the team’s PS all year long and also put up some compelling numbers over his final two campaigns at USC and then Louisville following his entrance into the Bears’ organization as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Moss completed north of 64 percent of his pass attempts in each of his final two collegiate campaigns, adding more than 2,500 yards and 2.600 yards passing, respectively, in 2024 and 2025. He totaled 34 TDs against 16 INTs over that two-year stretch.

Moss stands at approximately six-feet, 1.5-inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. Somewhat ironically, Pro Football Network lists his top historical comp as Keenum, who was also an undrafted rookie free agent out of Houston back in 2012.