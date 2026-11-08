Browns Make Dillon Gabriel Decision as Shedeur Sanders Starts

The Cleveland Browns have endured some upheaval this week in the quarterback room, as starter Deshaun Watson was ruled out with a concussion he suffered in the Week 8 loss to the Steelers, even before it was known whether Watson would clear protocol. The Browns put in their game plan at practice with Shedeur Sanders as the QB1 and decided to stick with him, even if Watson came around. But the Browns went a step further, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Media–the team is making Watson inactive for Week 9, and will have Dillon Gabriel as the No. 2 quarterback should Sanders struggle or be injured.

As Rapoport wrote: “#Browns QB Deshaun Watson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol but is expected to be inactive today, source said. Watson only practiced once, and Shedeur Sanders will start.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler added: “Dillon Gabriel will serve as QB2 as expected, per source. The Browns expect Watson back for Week 10 vs Houston.”

Dillon Gabriel will serve as QB2 as expected, per source. The Browns expect Watson back for Week 10 vs Houston https://t.co/yggrS79slY— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 8, 2026

Sanders and Gabriel, of course, were starters for large chunks of the 2025 season, with Gabriel going 1-5 in six starts after Joe Flacco’s departure, and Sanders closing the season with a 3-4 record. Both struggled as rookies but both were playing in an offense that featured an injury-ravaged offensive line and boasted few offensive weapons. This time around, the line has been rebuilt and is steadily improving, while new receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have given the offense a jolt.

Still, it is an odd circumstance, having Watson healthy and apparently ready to play, with the Browns choosing to not even have him at QB2.

As former NFL star CB Asante Samuel wrote on Twitter/X: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a starting quarterback get a healthy scratch and the season is on the line. I don’t care if his first practice was on Saturday. Dillon Gabriel is now the backup. How weird is this?!”

Weird, maybe. But this is the Browns, and it’s the quarterback position, so weird is expected.