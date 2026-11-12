Cleveland Browns Predicted to Add Aidan Hutchinson-Like Pass Rusher in Offseason

The Cleveland Browns could look to add some defensive help this offseason.

Cleveland’s defense is one of the top units in the NFL, but they can always use more help, and with two first-round picks, it wouldn’t be a surprise to use a pick on a defensive player.

The Browns are off to a 5-4 start and will host the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Mocked to Draft Will Heldt

The Browns have two first-round picks, as they have their own and the Los Angeles Rams in the Myles Garrett trade.

After the trade deadline, the Browns could be looking at two picks in the teens, which they can use to add to the roster. NFL analyst Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic predicted the Browns will select Will Heldt from the Clemson Tigers, who the analyst believes is like Aidan Hutchinson in terms of build.

“Big enough, at 6-6, 260, to be an edge setter, Heldt is also crafty enough with his hands to rack up pass-rush wins. His build somewhat resembles that of Aidan Hutchinson,” Baumgardner wrote.

Heldt began his college career at Purdue and was there for two years before going to Clemson in 2025. This season with the Tigers, he’s recorded 32 tackles and 7 sacks, while his career-high in college is 7.5 sacks, which he accomplished last year.

Heldt could be a dynamic pass rusher in the NFL. Although the talent is what Hutchinson is, the build is similar, and perhaps he can develop into an impact pass rusher.

Cleveland Turns Attention to Texans

The Browns are coming off an OT loss to the New Orleans Saints and will now play the Texans on Sunday at home.

Houston poses a lot of problems due to their defense, and head coach Todd Monken knows they have to be ready to deal with it.

“Well, they’re unique in the fact that, first of all, I’m a big fan, because they do what they do and what they believe in, and they fight like hell to do it better than everybody else. And they’ve got really good coaches and really good players. What’s unique is they have two edge rushers, and then they had (Jadeveon) Clowney, you know, so they had the pressure that they can create and to the edge of their defense,” Monken said on Wednesday.

“They’ve got really good players at all three levels, you know, whether linebacker, nickel, safety, corner, and so they’re really tough to go against, and they’ve lost some close games, and that’s what’s put them in the position they’re in. Not that they’re certainly not capable, just like us, we won our fair share and lost a couple. So ultimately, I think they do a great job on defense. They’re similar to us. I mean, they’re attack style. So, we see it every day from our defense, and like I said, DeMeco (Ryans) does a great job and their staff does a great job.”

The Browns are 4.5-point underdogs.