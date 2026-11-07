Major Trade Update Emerges on Cowboys WR George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys have one game left before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, and it could decide George Pickens’ future in Dallas.

The Cowboys have shown no interest in moving their star wide receiver. However, that could change if they come up short against the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

“The Cowboys are unlikely to trade George Pickens, though a loss to Indianapolis could cause Dallas to recalibrate its plans across the board,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. “He’s due $13.649 million for the final nine weeks of the season, which means executing a trade would likely require the teams to be creative financially.”

At 3-5, the Cowboys can’t afford many more slip-ups.

Things Are Heading South for Pickens in Dallas

Pickens is just a year removed from his career-best 93-catch, 1,429-yard season, which earned him a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors.

This year has been a different story. Pickens has just 37 catches for 485 yards through eight games. Still, he ranks 14th among receivers in targets and 12th in total air yards, so the Cowboys are still looking his way. They just aren’t getting much back.

Pickens had two catches for 48 yards in last Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s not just his production, either. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer called Pickens out last month, saying the wideout “needs to understand that he impacts us in the running game as well.”

Pickens is also dealing with a hamstring injury, though Schottenheimer said he’s “hopeful” the receiver can play against the Colts.

Then there’s the contract. After the two sides couldn’t agree on a long-term deal, Pickens is playing on a one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag he signed in April. He’s set to become a free agent next offseason, and tagging him again would cost Dallas about $32.8 million.

Why the Cowboys Could Cut Ties With George Pickens

So far, the Cowboys have held firm on their trade stance.

“I was told the Dallas Cowboys aren’t trading George Pickens,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris also reported that Dallas won’t listen to offers for Pickens. However, that hasn’t stopped other teams from checking in.

“If I’m a contender looking for a receiver, I’m calling the Cowboys about George Pickens,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said. “If they can get a second-round pick — they gave up a third — you move on and think about the future.”

That would be a nice return. The Cowboys sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-rounder in May 2025. Dallas also has just four 2027 draft picks left after all its trades, and recouping something for Pickens is better than potentially losing him for nothing next offseason.

ESPN’s Ben Solak even called his shot, predicting the Cowboys lose to the Colts and move Pickens before the deadline.