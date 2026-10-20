Houston Texans Adding Homegrown Cornerback: ‘Smooth Operator’

The Houston Texans are reuniting with Collin Wright.

“#Texans are signing corner Collin Wright to practice squad, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 19.

The Texans waived Wright to make room on the 53-man roster for Ja’Marcus Ingram after activating the latter off of injured reserve. Wright originally signed with the Texans as a college free agent in April.

Texans Reuniting With Collin Wright

Wright is a Missouri City, Texas native, which is less than 20 minutes away from where the Texans play their home games.

“Three-year starter whose lack of desired long speed and athleticism could pigeon-hole him into a role as a zone corner or big nickelback,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote pre-draft. “Wright has improved his coverage recognition and is physical when he gets his chance. However, he might not have the short-area movement/burst needed to stay sticky with man routes or make plays on the ball in off coverages. His size and stability underneath could allow him to play closer to the line for a defense that asks him to keep the action in front of him. Wright projects as an average backup.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback has appeared in one game for the Texans so far this season.

He has yet to record a stat, logging all 11 of his snaps in the regular season on special teams for the Texans, per Pro Football Reference.

“Wright is a smooth operator in coverage and has aggressive eyes, promising ball skills and toughness in all phases,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his pre-draft profile. “His inside-outside versatility will help him find a home.”

The Texans also released rookie seventh-round pick and linebacker Aiden Fisher with Wright.

Both players cleared waivers, with Wilson noting earlier in the day that they were eligible to return to the Texans practice squad.

The Texans have not officially announced Wright’s return, but that could come in conjunction with a deal for Fisher. The Texans are set to take on the New York Giants at home in Reliant Stadium in Week 7.