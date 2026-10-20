Texans Get Bad News About Rookie Linebacker After Unexpected Decision

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans have officially lost Aiden Fisher to another team.

“I’m told Aiden Fisher is in town and expected to sign with the Chiefs practice squad,” Sports Radio 810 WHB’s Jason Anderson reported on X on October 20, noting that Fisher “was released by the Texans on Saturday and cleared waivers yesterday.”

Sources: The #Chiefs are signing former #Texans LB Aiden Fisher to their practice squad.The rookie 7th-round pick was an All-American last season en route to helping Indiana win a national championship. https://t.co/6tiiKUIUma pic.twitter.com/SQ3NKkCV4x— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 20, 2026

There was a chance the Texans would bring him back, as they did with rookie undrafted free agent Collin Wright.

Wright was cut at the same time and resigned on Monday after clearing waivers.

Instead, Fisher will follow a path similar to that of former Texans running back and 2022 fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce. The Texans cut Pierce last season, and the Chiefs claimed him off waivers.

He finished the season with KC, tallying 10 yards on four carries. Pierce is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs Sign Former Texans Linebacker Aiden Fisher

The Texans waived Fisher and Wright to make room for veterans Henry To’oTo’o and Ja’Marcus Ingram, who were returning from injuries.

Fisher, the 243rd overall pick of the 2026 draft, has 1 total tackle in three games this season.

He logged all 38 of his snaps on special teams, per Pro Football Reference. Six of the Texans’ eight picks from the 2026 draft are on their 53-man roster. Sixth-round wide receiver Lewis Bond is also vulnerable to being poached as a member of the Texans’ practice squad.

That would require a team to sign Bond to their 53-man roster and guarantee him three weeks’ pay, which has not happened to this point.

The Texans will not face the Chiefs during the 2026 regular season.

However, both teams still have postseason aspirations, which could put the Texans on a collision course with Fisher and the Chiefs down the road. Of course, both teams would need to make it there for that to be a possibility.