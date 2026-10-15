Texans Add Former Buccaneers EDGE & Cut 500-Tackle Linebacker

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans are reuniting with Chris Braswell in a move that also means Kenneth Murray’s time with the organization is over, at least for now.

“The Texans signed DE Chris Braswell back to the practice squad and released LB Kenneth Murray, per the team,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported in a post on X on October 15.

Alexander’s report beat the official announcement from the team.

Braswell is making his return as a member of the Texans practice squad, taking Murray’s place following Week 5.

Braswell, who turns 25 in October, entered the league as a second round pick, taken 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 draft. In 34 career games, Braswell has 48 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

Murray signed amid a slew of injuries for the Texans at linebacker, including all three starters.

The 27-year-old (28 in November) linebacker began his career as a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, taken 23rd overall in 2020.

Murray, who has also played for the Dallas Cowboys, tallied 6 total tackles in his two games with the Texans, including his start in Week 4. For his career, Murray has 503 combined stops, 9.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 recovery.

Texans Cut Kenneth Murray to Make Room for Chris Braswell

Murray saw his snaps plummet with the return of Azeez Al-Shaair in Week 5. Al-Shaair was a non-participant in the first practice of Week 6 but returned on Thursday, and the Texans’ decision to part with Murray suggests little concern about the Pro Bowler’s availability.

The Texans also opened Henry To’oTo’o’s 21-day practice window this week.

His status for Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains unclear following a limited first practice back.

Still, his return–coupled with Al-Shaair’s presumed availability and the Texans going with Jake Hansen as LB2 in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans–paints a fairly clear picture about Murray’s situation.