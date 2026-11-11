Texans Ratchet Up Pressure on Marvin Harrison Jr. With Trade Deadline Decision

The Houston Texans have intensified the spotlight on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the back half of the season.

Their inactivity at the 2026 trade deadline means Harrison is the team’s most recent and significant addition since the start of the season, and they were already facing scrutiny for the move that brought him to Houston from the Arizona Cardinals.

In three games with the Texans, Harrison has six catches for 60 yards and 1 touchdown.

Fan disappointment reached a fever pitch after the win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. He finished the game with a 2-20-0.

However, Harrison logged his most snaps since the trade to the Texans, and offensive coordinator Nick Caley spoke highly about how the former No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 draft was coming along.

Harrison drew just three targets in the win over the Chargers, seventh on the team in Week 9.

He was notably behind Tank Dell (4-105-1 on nine targets) in what was the latter’s second game back from a devastating knee injury in 2024.

Harrison also finished behind fellow trade acquisition Kayshon Boutte, who had 125 yards and 2 TDs on five looks. While that gap in production could suggest Harrison is indeed further down the totem pole, it also suggests that his time could be coming soon.

Boutte had a 6-79-0 line through his first three regular-season games with the Texans.

He had a 9-115-0 line over the next four games and had three receptions for 41 scoreless yards combined in the two weeks before his breakout in Week 9.

Texans View Marvin Harrison Jr. as Big Trade Deadline Move

The learning curve that Boutte had as someone coming from a similar offense underscores the idea that Harrison will come along just fine with more time in the Texans’ system.

The Texans are certainly counting on it.

“No last-second trades at the deadline for the Texans, who consider their trade for Marvin Harrison the major move they made in-season,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted on X.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson echoed those sentiments, reporting, “#Texans stood pat at #NFL trade deadline, as expected, per league source,” noting, “They previously traded second-round pick, seventh-round pick to #Cardinals for receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and safety Jaylen Reed and seventh-round pick to #Patriots for receiver Kayshon Boutte.

“Basically, they had already made their big deal.”

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime posted some clips of Harrison on the field against the Chargers and said, “The tools are there,” suggesting that fans should “Just be patient folks.

“Once he gets more opportunities a big day could be on the way.”

Battle Red Blog’s Nick Schwager posted, “I’m interested to see how they actually feature Marvin Harrison Jr. moving forward because obviously it has been very slow so far,” adding, “They have a bunch of guys in front of him that have been balling, but at some point you have to get him more involved IMO.

“He has made a few clutch catches and a TD against the Giants, but I think based off the investment, he would’ve been a little more active.”

Texans Face Long-Term Decisions

The biggest question for Harrison is how he fits into the picture for the Texans after this season. He is under contract through at least 2027, and possibly 2028 if Houston picks up his fifth-year option.

However, 2025 draft picks Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will also be back from season-ending injuries next season.

Boutte, Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson are all free agents, so the issue could be moot.

Still, Harrison’s future with the Texans remains far from settled, and much of it likely depends on how he fares over the next several weeks of the campaign. He and two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins are the only other receivers under contract for the Texans besides Higgins and Noel.