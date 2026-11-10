Texans Trade Pitch Lands Bruising Running Back Amid David Montgomery News

The Houston Texans are not closing the door on making another trade before the deadline, and a move for Braelon Allen could be an under-the-radar solution to a long-standing issue for him and the club.

The Texans have been linked to Allen’s New York Jets teammate Breece Hall at various points in the recent past. Allen could be an even better target despite being the RB2 for Gang Green.

This Heavy Sports Texans trade pitch sends the Jets a conditional mid-round pick for Allen.

Texans get:

Braelon Allen

Jets get:

2027 fourth-round pick

2028 third-round pick

Jets RB Braelon Allen a Fitting Potential Texans Trade Target

The Jets traded away veteran safety Andre Cisco, sending him to the Detroit Lions and signaling they are interested in dealing from positions of surplus. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has touted Allen and Hall as starting-caliber RBs.

That is why the Texans could have to put in a strong offer to secure one of their two backfield playmakers. The Jets extended Hall this offseason on a three-year deal.

Allen is in his third season and will be extension-eligible next offseason.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound former fourth-round pick (134th overall) of the 2024 draft has rushed for 1,008 yards and 6 touchdowns on 230 carries over the first two-plus seasons of his career. He also has 267 yards and 1 TD on 40 receptions in his 30 games with seven starts.

He rushed for over 100 yards in three of his five starts in place of an injured Hall this season, with more than 100 scrimmage yards in another.

Allen had over 50 rushing yards in yet another.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo compared Allen to Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens. Henry would be a fine addition if the Texans were more certain of their offensive line and season outlook. Adding Allen could help them this season and beyond.

Texans Get Trade Deadline Reality Check

“Marvin Harrison Jr. was probably Houston’s big move this trade cycle,” CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan wrote on November 9. “At 3-5 and slotted as the No. 11 seed in the AFC, they simply need better play from the stars they have on defense.”

“Conventional thinking would suggest the Texans stand pat and not do anything other than trade players at positions where they have a surplus, like offensive tackle. There aren’t a ton of available players who could make a major difference on the Texans,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on November 9.

“However, if they have faith that this team will be able to compete for a Super Bowl this season, then making a trade perhaps isn’t a bad idea.”

“The Texans have several needs currently. They need to improve their running game, where they rank 29th out of 32 teams. Houston could improve that by adding an interior offensive lineman or another running back,” Alexander wrote.

“During the playoffs in January, the Texans will need to have a running game as weather conditions worsen, making passing more difficult. “

Texans Hopeful About David Montgomery

A move for Allen or a running back in general could be on hold following Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans’ update on David Montgomery.

“#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said he’s hopeful to get running back David Montgomery (groin) practicing this week, or next week,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on November 9. “Pleased with his ‘progress’”

However, Ryans also left the door open for a trade before the deadline.

“Trade deadline approaching, me and Nick (Caserio) will assess everything,” Ryans said, per Wilson. “We’ll see what happens.”

Even with Montgomery coming back, Allen would give the Texans a longer-term partner for 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks. That is, if Caserio and the Texans can convince the Jets to part ways with the big-bodied back.