Colts’ Anthony Richardson Decision is Starting to Make Even Less Sense

The Indianapolis Colts threw two Hail Mary passes at the end of their brutal loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Daniel Jones was the quarterback on both, which makes sense when you don’t think about it — but once you do, it’s really odd. He didn’t get the ball to the end zone on the first, and he barely got it there on a second incompletion after that.

All the while, the Colts had one of the strongest right arms in the NFL standing on the sideline wearing No. 5 in Indianapolis colors: Anthony Richardson.

Why wouldn’t they use Richardson for the long throw? At this point, who the heck knows. Nothing the Colts have done with Richardson makes any sense at this point.

Colts’ Anthony Richardson Decisions Make No Sense

The Colts drafted Richardson No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while not everyone loved the pick, it made some sense — he has immense tools both with his arm and his legs.

The fact that it hasn’t worked out is something that happens. Richardson may have been too raw, or too injury-prone, or both.

But the way the Colts have handled it since it became clear it wasn’t the perfect fit — that’s what doesn’t make sense.

Richardson lost the starting job in the summer of 2025 to Daniel Jones, but Jones validated that with an 8-2 start to that season. A couple Richardson injuries didn’t help his cause.

But at some point, there was consideration of trading Richardson to get value back for him. The Colts haven’t done that.

They’ve held him to be their backup to Jones, which conceptually makes sense since the other option is Riley Leonard.

But if Richardson is the backup, wouldn’t you find a way to use him? Whether that’s for a Hail Mary pass, or a quarterback sneak, or anything at all, Richardson could have some utility.

The Colts, though, seem content to just place Richardson on the sideline in his uniform with nothing to do.

It’s hard to figure out.

Calls Will Come to Bench Daniel Jones

Of course, Richardson looms more in the spotlight now. If you were ever going to use him, it would be now.

Jones just lost to the winless Titans. The Colts are 2-4. They’re two games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South already, and it’d be worse if the Jags had won on Sunday in London.

The Colts have never made the playoffs under Shane Steichen. Everyone is in trouble, including Jones.

They have to do something to turn this around. Richardson might not work. But he’s the only option they have left.

Somehow, though, they don’t even want to use him with his strong arm on a Hail Mary. So at this point, it’s not fair to expect the Colts to do anything with Richardson.