The Indianapolis Colts can only watch on Thanksgiving night as Josh Downs suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Downs was a successful draft pick years ago by the Colts, a guy who developed into a talented slot receiver who could make plays no matter who was playing quarterback for Indy.

A season worse than anyone anticipated, though, spelled the end of Downs’ time in Indianapolis.

Less than half an hour before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, the Colts sent Downs to the Chiefs.

The Colts also sent a seventh-round pick to Kansas City and got two picks — a fourth-rounder and a fifth-rounder — in return.

It was a deal the Colts had to make, but it’s one that will get just a little pain added for any Colts fans watching on Thursday that see Downs make positive contributions in a Chiefs uniform.

Why Did Colts Trade Josh Downs to Chiefs?

The Colts traded Josh Downs for a couple of obvious reasons.

The first reason Downs entered trade rumors at all was the combination of his contract and the Colts’ season. Downs is in the last year of his deal, which means he’s a free agent at the end of the year. If the Colts kept him through the end of the season, they’d risk losing him for nothing.

Once the Colts knew they wouldn’t be getting into the playoffs this year, trading Downs was the only logical thing to do to extract any final value from him.

And once Downs got involved in public trade rumors, he himself requested a trade out of town. If the Colts had been considering keeping him before that, they couldn’t consider that anymore.

Downs was just one of a bunch of Colts who were moved before the deadline.

Colts Selling Spree

Downs was the second receiver the Colts traded on deadline day. They also shipped out Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers.

Previously, they had dealt Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and DeForest Buckner to the 49ers, too.

The Colts held Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor, although they have since cut Jones.

As far as things to be thankful for, the Colts don’t have as many as you’d want this time of year.