The Indianapolis Colts have had a brutal season, and the news this week got worse for one particular rookie.

Caden Curry finds himself in both a painful injury situation and with a punishment from the NFL, all within the span of a few days.

The Colts will play on Sunday at home against the New York Giants in Week 12. Curry won’t be a part of the action, and he’s also been fined.

NFL Punishes Colts Rookie Caden Curry

The NFL released its weekly “Accountability Report,” and Curry’s name was on it.

That’s just a fancy title for the NFL’s weekly list of fines. Curry was the only Colts player to pick up a fine from the Week 11 Thursday Night Football loss to the Houston Texans.

Curry’s fine was one of the most fascinating on the list because of when in the game it occurred.

The Colts rookie was flagged against the Texans for unnecessary roughness on the opening kickoff.

The game’s very first play resulted in a penalty for Curry, and it cost him. That’s one of the flags that can draw a fine after the fact from the NFL, and it did in this case.

Curry was specifically penalized for a blindside block, and that came with a fine of $5,203 for the rookie.

While he’s making quite a bit more than that this season, it’s still not an ideal outcome during the first year of his rookie deal.

Caden Curry Injury News

The fine news came around the same time that the Colts were learning that Curry won’t play the rest of this season.

He underwent surgery for a torn ligament in his wrist, and that has ended his rookie campaign early.

Curry was a sixth-round pick for the Colts out of Ohio State, taken with the No. 214 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

An undersized defensive end, Curry did appear in all 11 games before his season-ending injury.

Curry had so far totaled 26 tackles, including 1.0 sack. He also has recovered two fumbles this season.

A former high school star from Indiana, it was a cool opportunity for Curry to start his NFL career with the Colts, and he proved he can make some plays even amid a bumpy season overall in Indianapolis.

Without much additional knowledge, a wrist injury like Curry’s sounds like the type that should heal in plenty of time for him to prepare for next season. He’ll hope to be a part of a turnaround in Indy after a year worse than anyone with the Colts was expecting.