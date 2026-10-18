Colts’ Decision Denies Jonathan Taylor Touchdown in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts drove inside the 10-yard line and had a chance to get Jonathan Taylor in the end zone.

He entered Week 6 already with six rushing TDs this season, so it made sense to think that he’d be getting the ball on a couple of plays in a row down there.

That’s not what the Colts did, though. They found the end zone, so Indianapolis fans won’t care.

It’ll just be a bummer for anyone counting on Taylor in fantasy football. The Colts could’ve just let their bellcow get the ball across the line, but instead they turned to a couple of other plays.

Colts Let Jonathan Taylor Down With Decision

So instead of just handing the ball off to Taylor until he could get into the end zone, they tried two other players instead.

First, they used the slot receiver Josh Downs on a designed WR run — he took a carry and seemed to be getting to the goal line until he was slammed down hard at the 1-yard line.

And then from there, the Colts chose to pass instead of involving Taylor.

Jones found a relatively open Mo Alie-Cox in the end zone.

Alie-Cox is the TE1 this week, and he’s always been a great red zone target, so with Tyler Warren out, they got big Mo a TD instead.

Josh Downs on a run… down at the 1. Fake to Jonathan Taylor and then TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox as Useless TE touchdown day continues. Sigh. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 18, 2026

Why Colts Didn’t Run Jonathan Taylor

Teams have to mix up their tendencies to avoid being too predictable, and that’s what the Colts did here.

Most likely, the defense would’ve been anticipating a run for Taylor. It’s a logical thought. They loaded up the box to try to stuff the star RB.

Instead, Taylor never got the ball. QB Daniel Jones kept it, and he tossed it to Alie-Cox.

Like mentioned above, it was a great play call for the Colts. It was also great for anyone who had to rely on Alie-Cox in fantasy leagues with Warren out.

It just hurt Taylor’s stats. Taylor has been good at finding the end zone this season despite entering Sunday averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.

This could’ve been another TD for JT, but instead, he headed to celebrate with his big tight end who got to score for the Colts instead.