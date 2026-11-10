Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors Point to Deal Before Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts still have Jonathan Taylor on their roster as Tuesday begins.

Will Taylor still be a member of the Colts when Tuesday ends? It’s trade deadline day in the NFL, and that’s one of the biggest questions in the league.

The Colts are really at the center of all of it, which is remarkable. This is a team that had playoff aspirations.

Now, Indy might sell everyone — even Taylor, who is under contract through 2028.

While the Colts could certainly go either way still on Taylor, a couple reports in recent days sure make it seem like the more likely outcome is Taylor being shipped out of town by the 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central) deadline.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

The Colts seemed about a month ago to not seriously consider the idea of trading Taylor yet. But by deadline day, it seems to be in real consideration.

Over the weekend, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote that he believes the Colts will take the best offer for Taylor by Tuesday’s deadline — in other words, even if Indy doesn’t get the price it wants, it’ll move Taylor.

The Athletic’s James Boyd also wrote on Sunday that he thinks the Colts have to trade Taylor by the deadline.

“Taylor, who inked a two-year, $44 million extension in August and is under contract through the 2028 season, skirted around questions regarding whether he has requested a trade and never gave a clear answer,” Boyd writes. “But whether he asked out like (Josh) Downs or not, the Colts would be wise to move on from him. A sound argument can be made that Taylor’s value will never be as high as it is right now, and if the Colts choose to stand pat and wait until the offseason to revisit trade talks, they run the risk of Taylor’s getting hurt later this season and tanking his value, or other teams simply drafting a running back instead of trading for a soon-to-be 28-year-old.”

Running backs decline quickly in the NFL. Boyd sure seems to think now is the best time to trade Taylor, and he very well could be right.

NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central).

After that point, players can no longer be dealt this season. Teams can still sign and release players, or claim other players off waivers, but that’s about it.

For a player like Taylor, whatever team he ends Tuesday with will be the team he plays for the rest of the season.

The whole football world is waiting to see if it’s the Colts.