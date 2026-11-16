Colts’ Logic for Still Starting Daniel Jones at QB Seems Flawed

The Indianapolis Colts are sticking with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback.

Head coach Shane Steichen didn’t waste any time after Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins to affirm that, despite Jones playing maybe his worst game of the season.

The Colts have a quick turnaround to Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans, but that doesn’t even seem like the rationale at this point.

Steichen has hitched his horses to Jones, for better or worse.

A reporter asked Steichen again on Monday about Jones, this time specifically wondering what Jones is doing in games to keep his job.

This is what Steichen said:

“There’s a lot of things that play into it. He knows he’s gotta take care of the ball better, first and foremost. It’s not all about one guy. I think it takes all 11 to do their job at a high level. It starts with me as a play caller, calling better plays to make sure guys are getting open and separating, protection stuff. But he does lead our team each and every week to get ready.”

Flawed Daniel Jones Logic

At some point, a quarterback has to produce.

That’s clear all around the league, on good teams and bad.

The Arizona Cardinals benched Jacoby Brissett for Gardner Minshew because Brissett wasn’t good enough.

The Minnesota Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins because Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz weren’t good enough.

Meanwhile, the Colts seem inclined to let Jones drive them entirely off the cliff.

On Sunday, he had a QBR of 2.2 — an ESPN stat on a scale of 0-to-100. It’s hard to be worse.

He was 11-for-22 for 108 yards with a touchdown to Laquon Treadwell and two interceptions. Jones also fumbled, but he recovered it himself.

Sure, maybe the other guys are at fault here, and the Colts did just trade away two wide receivers after already trading away Quenton Nelson.

But Jones wasn’t doing much better when everyone was still on the roster.

Shane Steichen Issue

Steichen also pointed out that his play-calling can be better. That’s coach-speak a lot of the time, but it’s also fair to consider.

At the end of the day, there will be more jobs lost with these Colts than just GM Chris Ballard.

There’s no chance that both Jones and Steichen are around next season. Maybe one sticks around, but there’s a chance they go down together with the ship — which would be fitting given Steichen’s unwavering commitment to Jones.