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Colts Make Final Decision on Trading Jonathan Taylor

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 26: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after his team's 38-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts spent weeks considering whether to trade superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

On the one hand, this is an Indy team clearly entering a rebuild. The draft picks Taylor could bring back in a trade return could help the Colts for years to come.

On the other hand, Taylor wasn’t in the last year of his contract. He signed an extension just this summer. He’s signed on through 2028. If the Colts wanted to have him around for two more full seasons, they could.

It left the Colts in a tricky spot. They had to set the price high and try to maintain some leverage, but that wasn’t easy once the rumors became common knowledge that Taylor might move.

The best negotiating power that the Colts had was the fact that they didn’t have to trade Taylor.

Turns out, they stuck with that decision through the end.

Did the Colts Trade Jonathan Taylor?

Jonathan Taylor running back Indianapolis Colts
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Dallas Cowboys after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

No, the Colts didn’t trade Jonathan Taylor before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

NFL insiders Jordan Schultz and Tom Pelissero both reported about an hour before the deadline that Taylor wouldn’t be going anywhere — so barring a crazy late twist, that’s the final verdict.

The Colts chose to keep Taylor around rather than deal him on Tuesday. They’ll have him at least through the end of this season. They could revisit a trade in the offseason, or they could commit to Taylor being their workhorse back going forward.

Either way, it’s major news. A Taylor trade could’ve swung the Super Bowl race. By holding Taylor, the Colts have deprived a number of contenders from a major upgrade at running back.

Why Didn’t Colts Trade Jonathan Taylor?

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Daniel Jones #17 hands the ball to Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Colts appear to have weighed a couple things to end up on the no-trade side of the equation.

For one, Taylor being under contract for two more seasons mattered. It both gave the Colts an out, a way to keep him around, while also allowing them to ask for a major price.

Given that, it seems the Colts must not have gotten the offer they wanted.

It’s hard to imagine, for example, that the Colts would’ve held Taylor if they were offered a first-round pick for him – but all along, the implication was that that wouldn’t happen.

And so whatever the offer was, below the level of a first-rounder, simply must not have added up to enough for Indy.

Insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Colts didn’t get the “blockbuster offer” they wanted.

It’s impossible to know right at the trade deadline buzzer what all the factors were, but in this case, it was never a given that the Colts would trade Taylor. They ended up on the side of the equation that said to hold onto their superstar running back going forward.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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