Colts Make Final Tyler Warren Injury Decision — Here’s What Happened

Tyler Warren is one of the most important pieces of the Indianapolis Colts‘ offense.

The second-year tight end won’t be playing on Sunday in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans, though.

Warren was questionable heading into Sunday, and when the Colts released their inactive report, Warren’s name was on it. He’s indeed inactive.

It sets the Colts’ offense back in a major way.

Is Tyler Warren Playing Today?

No, Warren isn’t playing on Sunday. He’s inactive.

The Colts made that decision official on their inactive report 90 minutes before kickoff against the Titans.

What Happened to Tyler Warren?

Warren didn’t enter the build-up to Week 6 with an injury, but he got hurt during practice.

Specifically, the Colts added Warren to their injury report on Friday with a groin injury that he sustained during that day’s practice.

A practice injury is always a bit more mysterious, because fans don’t get a chance to see it. It’s not clear exactly what happened, or how bad it might be.

All that’s clear is that Warren was hurt late in the week, and that now he isn’t playing on Sunday. Any further insights likely won’t come until after the game or even into the middle of the week ahead.

Colts TE Depth Chart

The Colts will have three tight ends active with Warren out.

The presumed TE1 will be Mo Alie-Cox. The veteran is past his NFL prime, but he’s a reliable NFL target with the skills he first used as a Division I college basketball forward at VCU.

Drew Ogletree will be active, as well. He has played for the Colts throughout the season in a limited role, but he should see more snaps Sunday.

Also on the field will be Will Mallory. The Colts just activated Mallory off injured reserve heading into the weekend. He has yet to play this season.

The timing of Mallory’s return does coincide nicely with Warren’s injury — not that the Colts wanted Warren hurt, but at least they have a TE to replace him, sort of.

There’s no replacing Warren in the passing attack, though. Daniel Jones will have to rely more on his wide receivers to move the ball through the air.

The Colts could also throw the ball more to the pair of running backs, Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan, who are both quality receivers out of the backfield.