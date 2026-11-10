Colts Daniel Jones Dealt Vikings Trade Twist Hours Before NFL Trade Deadline

It’s no secret that the Indianapolis Colts are holding a firesale of their assets ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Having already dealt DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson, the disappointed franchise is expected to entertain deals on Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, and potentially more. However, hours ahead of the NFL trade deadline, they received an update on Daniel Jones.

During the broadcast of Monday Night Football between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided the latest update on the Vikings quarterback situation.

“I know the Minnesota Vikings are going to explore their options,” Rapoport said. “They actually have two pretty good options. We never, ever, ever, see a starting quarterback trade in the middle of the season.”

“Here’s what the Vikings have; they have Kirk Cousins, who obviously played for them,” Rapoport continues. “The Raiders have shown no indication that they would trade him, but at least they could call and see what is there. And then they have Daniel Jones, who obviously was in their building a couple of years ago on their practice squad, playing still for the Colts.”

“Those are two options that could be had for draft pick compensation that wouldn’t kill the Vikings. I would expect them to at least look into it tomorrow.”

Indianapolis Colts Conflicting Reports on Daniel Jones?

The Vikings having potential interest in Jones is one thing, but the Colts actually trading him is another matter entirely.

Recently, reports surfaced that the Colts told Jones that he wouldn’t be traded. However, if a team is desperate enough, does that force the Colts to make a move with Jones?

According to Tom Pelissero, over the weekend, the Colts informed Jones they weren’t trading him:

“The Colts informed QB Daniel Jones on Saturday they’re not trading him by Tuesday’s deadline, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. Teams called and the Colts listened. But they never had any intention of moving him. Despite speculation, Jones is staying in Indy,” Pelissero reports.

However, just because they said that they won’t trade him doesn’t mean that they won’t change their minds if the right offer slides across their desk.

With hours to go between now and the NFL trade deadline, anything could happen, including the Colts doing what they said they wouldn’t: trading QB Daniel Jones.