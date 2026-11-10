Colts’ Riley Leonard Might Be Very Important After Trade Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts appear to still be involved in quarterback trade rumors as the NFL trading deadline approaches.

The buzzer will sound at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central) on Tuesday, but first, Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson are going to see their names pop up in reports and speculation.

Will the Colts trade a QB? Would they ever consider trading two?

There are definitely teams that could use Jones or Richardson, whether as a potential starter — the Minnesota Vikings — or just for some depth.

And with that being said, it’s time for Colts fans to remember Riley Leonard. He may wind up being quite a focal point of the stretch run of this season in Indy.

Colts’ Case For Trading Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson

The Colts would trade Jones and Richardson for sort of the same reason, but for sort of different reasons.

Jones is still under contract for next season, but it’ll be an expensive 2027 if he’s still on Indy’s roster. The Colts trading him now would be a way to get out of some of his money for next season (not all of it due to dead cap rules) while also potentially getting a draft pick in return.

While Jones hasn’t been great, he’d be the player more likely viewed as a starter by a team like the Vikings.

Richardson is different. He’s in the final year of his contract. A trade of A-Rich would simply be about getting value, any type of value, before he becomes a free agent. Even a seventh-round pick for Richardson would be worthwhile at this point.

Here Comes Riley Leonard

Leonard is a second-year QB out of Notre Dame who began his college career at Duke.

The Colts took him in the sixth round of 2025, and he started a game at the end of last season once Indy was eliminated from the playoffs.

Leonard is an intriguing athlete who runs the ball well, and he’s got a strong football IQ and moxie.

The main question for Leonard if he gets on the field for the Colts is simply whether he can make all the throws. If he proves he can, he could be an asset in Indianapolis going forward.

It wouldn’t hurt the Colts much to give Leonard starts down the stretch. He’s the only QB they seem likely to keep into next season.

And if Jones and/or Richardson get traded, Leonard’s chance could come very soon.