Is Tyler Warren Playing Today vs. Titans? Latest Colts News

The Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon with questions still hanging over their offense. The passing game has struggled to find consistency this season, and the receiving corps has been thinned by injuries at multiple positions.

On Sunday morning, another question emerged. The availability of the team’s most important receiving tight end is now in doubt.

Colts Get Warren Update

Starting tight end Tyler Warren is a game-time decision for Sunday’s game, according to Jeremy Fowler.

The team will monitor how he feels this morning before making a final call.

Fowler wrote: “Colts consider TE Tyler Warren (questionable, groin) a game-time decision for the Titans game, per sources. Team will monitor how he feels this morning.”

Warren was limited in Friday’s practice with a groin injury. Reports indicated he was visibly uncomfortable after aggravating the issue during the portion of practice open to media. His questionable designation carried into the weekend, and the Colts are now waiting until the last possible moment to decide.

Warren has been the Colts’ most reliable target at tight end. Losing him, even for one game, would remove a weapon the offense cannot easily replace.

What Indianapolis Has Behind Him

If Warren sits, Will Mallory becomes a meaningful part of the game plan alongside Mo Alie-Cox.

Mallory showed what he could do before the thumb injury derailed his season. He led all Colts pass catchers in the preseason opener against the Patriots, catching six passes for 80 yards. The receiving ability is there.

Final Word for the Colts

Warren’s status comes down to Sunday morning. The Colts want him on the field. Whether his body cooperates is out of their hands.

The passing game cannot afford to lose another option, but at least Indianapolis has a contingency plan in place. The answer arrives before kickoff.