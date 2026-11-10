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Colts WR Depth Chart Changes After Josh Downs, Keenan Allen Trades

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Ashton Dulin
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Ashton Dulin ankle injury

The Indianapolis Colts are already without Alec Pierce due to a heel injury that has kept him on Injured Reserve for most of the season.

But their WR depth chart at least still had Josh Downs and Keenan Allen – and as of Tuesday night, that’s no longer true.

The Colts, as expected, traded both of those receivers away before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. That means that neither will be around for Indy the rest of the year. Allen is going to the San Francisco 49ers. Downs is going to the Kansas City Chiefs.

And while there isn’t a ton left for the Colts to play for, these moves have still left Indianapolis incredibly shorthanded as far as pass catchers are concerned.

Here’s a look at the WR depth chart now after the pair of trades.

Colts WR Depth Chart

Deion Burks
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Colts have a pretty obvious first-three wide receivers. It’s just pretty amusing to see who they are.

Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks and Laquon Treadwell, in some order, should lead this receiver group in snaps.

Dulin has often been a special teams player during his career, but he was a college hurdles star and has great athleticism.

Burks is another great athlete. He was a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and isn’t a big guy, but he can really run.

Treadwell is a journeyman, a long-ago first-round pick who has actually proven useful to the Colts occasionally this season.

The Colts also have Anthony Gould on the active roster.

On the practice squad, they’ve got Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Quez Watkins and Mecole Hardman.

It’s certainly an uninspiring group.

Colts QB Problem

Dallas Cowboys v Indianapolis Colts
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Dallas Cowboys after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

No matter how the Colts decide to divvy up their quarterback reps down the stretch of this season – whether they keep rolling with Daniel Jones or decide to get a longer look at Anthony Richardson and/or Riley Leonard – the receiver depth chart is a problem.

It’s hard to make a true evaluation on a quarterback if none of the guys he’s supposed to throw to are capable of getting open on a consistent basis.

Sure, QBs have better and worse setups, but this one will be particularly bad for the Colts’ passers.

That’s not to say the Colts did anything wrong here. They had to get value in return for two guys on expiring contracts.

But without Downs and Allen, the pass-catching group in Indianapolis is pretty brutal. And the quarterbacks who have to throw them the ball the rest of the way can’t be all that happy.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Colts WR Depth Chart Changes After Josh Downs, Keenan Allen Trades

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