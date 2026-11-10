Colts WR Depth Chart Changes After Josh Downs, Keenan Allen Trades

The Indianapolis Colts are already without Alec Pierce due to a heel injury that has kept him on Injured Reserve for most of the season.

But their WR depth chart at least still had Josh Downs and Keenan Allen – and as of Tuesday night, that’s no longer true.

The Colts, as expected, traded both of those receivers away before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. That means that neither will be around for Indy the rest of the year. Allen is going to the San Francisco 49ers. Downs is going to the Kansas City Chiefs.

And while there isn’t a ton left for the Colts to play for, these moves have still left Indianapolis incredibly shorthanded as far as pass catchers are concerned.

Here’s a look at the WR depth chart now after the pair of trades.

Colts WR Depth Chart

The Colts have a pretty obvious first-three wide receivers. It’s just pretty amusing to see who they are.

Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks and Laquon Treadwell, in some order, should lead this receiver group in snaps.

Dulin has often been a special teams player during his career, but he was a college hurdles star and has great athleticism.

Burks is another great athlete. He was a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and isn’t a big guy, but he can really run.

Treadwell is a journeyman, a long-ago first-round pick who has actually proven useful to the Colts occasionally this season.

The Colts also have Anthony Gould on the active roster.

On the practice squad, they’ve got Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Quez Watkins and Mecole Hardman.

It’s certainly an uninspiring group.

Colts QB Problem

No matter how the Colts decide to divvy up their quarterback reps down the stretch of this season – whether they keep rolling with Daniel Jones or decide to get a longer look at Anthony Richardson and/or Riley Leonard – the receiver depth chart is a problem.

It’s hard to make a true evaluation on a quarterback if none of the guys he’s supposed to throw to are capable of getting open on a consistent basis.

Sure, QBs have better and worse setups, but this one will be particularly bad for the Colts’ passers.

That’s not to say the Colts did anything wrong here. They had to get value in return for two guys on expiring contracts.

But without Downs and Allen, the pass-catching group in Indianapolis is pretty brutal. And the quarterbacks who have to throw them the ball the rest of the way can’t be all that happy.