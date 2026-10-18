Colts QB Daniel Jones Under Heavy Criticism After Titans Loss

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans 26-20 at home on Sunday. The Titans won their first game of the season after entering Week 6 with an 0-5 record. The Colts fell to 2-4.

The Colts held a 13-0 lead at halftime. But Tennessee outscored Indianapolis 26-7 in the second half.

After Sunday’s loss, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the Colts’ starting QB, Daniel Jones.

Jones finished the game completing 22 of 42 passes for 269 yards with a touchdown and two costly interceptions.

Looking at Daniel Jones’ Struggles This Season

The Colts burst out to an 8-2 record with Jones at the helm last season. But they lost their last 7 games and missed the playoffs.

Jones suffered a season-ending injury (torn Achilles) in Week 13. The Colts were 8-4 when Jones went down.

The 29-year-old QB returned for the Colts’ 2026 regular-season opener. But he has not returned to the promising self he had in 2025.

After his performance against the Titans, Jones now has 4 touchdowns to 6 interceptions through 6 games this year.

In addition, the starting QB has completed just 59.6 percent of his passes.

Jones and the Colts agreed on a 2-year, $88 million contract this offseason.

Social Media Reactions to Daniel Jones’ Week 6 Performance

Here is what people are saying on X following the Colts’ loss to the Titans:

Colts Coverage: “Chris Ballard should be fired after today. Shane Steichen should be fired after today. Daniel Jones should be benched after today. What else am I missing?”

@SleeperColts: “Love how the Colts won’t even put Anthony Richardson Sr. in for the final play when he has the arm to reach the end zone and Daniel Jones can’t even get the ball to the goal line. The stubbornness and incompetence of Steichen and Ballard is beyond embarrassing.”

James Boyd of The Athletic: “The Colts are imploding. If this results in a loss, nothing or no one should be off limits. NOTHING OR NO ONE.”

Destin Adams: “Jones feel this year is just so much worse than a year ago. And it hurts the Colts week in and week out.”

Who Is the Colts’ Backup QB?

If the Colts were to pivot away from Jones, their backup QB on the depth chart would be Anthony Richardson Sr.

Richardson is the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson has started 15 games for the Colts.

While he is a dynamic runner, Richardson has struggled as a passer. He has a career 50.6 percent completion percentage and 11 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The former first-round pick did not start a single game last season. But he played in all three 2026 preseason games. Richardson finished 21-for-33 for 249 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception during the preseason. He added 10 carries for 68 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Riley Leonard is the team’s No. 3 QB. The sixth-round selection in 2025 played in 5 games, starting 1 during Jones’ absence.