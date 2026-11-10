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Daniel Jones Vikings Trade Rumors Take Twist

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Dallas Cowboys v Indianapolis Colts
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Whether or not the Indianapolis Colts want to trade Daniel Jones remains up for interpretation.

But the reality at this point is that some up-to-date news on what the Minnesota Vikings are doing might decide the rumors anyway.

Jones was, more than anything, a potential target for the Vikings — who have the clearest mix of team talent and QB need in the NFL after Week 9.

The problem with Jones, more than anything, is that he doesn’t come cheap. That would impact his trade value, as well as the potential that another team would even want him.

And the latest news on Tuesday afternoon suggests the Vikings may not want Jones that much after all.

Daniel Jones Vikings Trade Rumors Take Twist

Dallas Cowboys v Indianapolis Colts
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Dallas Cowboys after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Vikings apparently are targeting someone other than Jones: Kirk Cousins.

This is what ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X with less than three hours until the NFL trade deadline.

“Vikings have identified Raiders QB Kirk Cousins as a prime trade candidate ahead of today’s 4 pm ET deadline, per league sources. The clock is ticking to get a deal done.”

While it’s not a given that trade gets done, and it’s also not a given the Vikings wouldn’t pivot to Jones at the last second, it does seem to push the likelihood of a Jones trade down.

Any Other Suitors?

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Daniel Jones #17 hands the ball to Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

There really haven’t been any other teams floated recently as potential landing spots for Jones.

Most good teams already have a solid quarterback. The Vikings are different due to injuries and ineffectiveness for Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, after already trading J.J. McCarthy to the  New York Giants.

Minnesota’s defense is elite, so the Vikings just need a decent quarterback.

It sounds like the Vikings are going to Vegas for their QB, though, not Indianapolis.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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