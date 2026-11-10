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Jeff Saturday Points Jonathan Taylor to Giants Trade

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Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
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(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor is still a member of the Indianapolis Colts with less than six hours to go until the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

One team that could still swoop in and change that: the New York Giants.

The Giants have had all sorts of issues at the RB position this season, and they’re also surprisingly good for a team that had some doubts entering the year.

Taylor would be a massive swing, and it’s not clear the Giants would want to give up the assets it takes to get him.

But on Tuesday morning, former Colts center Jeff Saturday joined ESPN’s Get Up and shared what he thinks about a Taylor trade to the Giants. At least from New York’s perspective, it might make a lot of sense.

Jeff Saturday on Jonathan Taylor to Giants

Jeff Saturday
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 09: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts speaks to media at a press conference at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on January 09, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Saturday didn’t really say that Taylor is going to be traded to the Giants, but on Get Up, he explained why Taylor to the Giants would make sense.

“John Harbaugh’s M.O., you would think this would be a move,” Saturday said. “It depends how big it is, but he wants that style. Jonathan Taylor is a home-run hitter in the backfield. (Cam) Skattebo is a tone setter. He’s gonna hit you in the face. He’s not taking that thing 60 yards. Jonathan Taylor will house that thing. That’s what John Harbaugh wants from that backfield. When Dart gets back, Nabers, Likely, you have pieces. This is New York. Big market. Big fun… It would be fun for the Giants fans.”

Saturday’s case does make sense when you consider it strictly from a football perspective for the Giants.

Colts-Giants Trade Holdup

New York Giants
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 26: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after his team’s 38-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The one problem here is that the Giants may not want to pay the price.

Fox’s Jay Glazer reported during the pregame show on Sunday that the Giants had offered a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick but that they had since pulled that offer.

If that’s true, would New York come back to the table? And would they be willing to pay up?

That would be the potential holdup on a deal here.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Jeff Saturday Points Jonathan Taylor to Giants Trade

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