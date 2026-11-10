Jeff Saturday Points Jonathan Taylor to Giants Trade

Jonathan Taylor is still a member of the Indianapolis Colts with less than six hours to go until the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

One team that could still swoop in and change that: the New York Giants.

The Giants have had all sorts of issues at the RB position this season, and they’re also surprisingly good for a team that had some doubts entering the year.

Taylor would be a massive swing, and it’s not clear the Giants would want to give up the assets it takes to get him.

But on Tuesday morning, former Colts center Jeff Saturday joined ESPN’s Get Up and shared what he thinks about a Taylor trade to the Giants. At least from New York’s perspective, it might make a lot of sense.

Jeff Saturday on Jonathan Taylor to Giants

Saturday didn’t really say that Taylor is going to be traded to the Giants, but on Get Up, he explained why Taylor to the Giants would make sense.

“John Harbaugh’s M.O., you would think this would be a move,” Saturday said. “It depends how big it is, but he wants that style. Jonathan Taylor is a home-run hitter in the backfield. (Cam) Skattebo is a tone setter. He’s gonna hit you in the face. He’s not taking that thing 60 yards. Jonathan Taylor will house that thing. That’s what John Harbaugh wants from that backfield. When Dart gets back, Nabers, Likely, you have pieces. This is New York. Big market. Big fun… It would be fun for the Giants fans.”

Saturday’s case does make sense when you consider it strictly from a football perspective for the Giants.

Colts-Giants Trade Holdup

The one problem here is that the Giants may not want to pay the price.

Fox’s Jay Glazer reported during the pregame show on Sunday that the Giants had offered a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick but that they had since pulled that offer.

If that’s true, would New York come back to the table? And would they be willing to pay up?

That would be the potential holdup on a deal here.