Colts Reveal Positive Josh Downs News After Darius Slayton Release

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday they have parted ways with wide receiver Darius Slayton, almost a month after signing the former NY Giant.

Slayton did not play for the Colts during his short time with the team because of a knee injury.

Needing help at the wide receiver position after this news, the Colts got a positive update on a current player on the 53-man roster ahead of Week 6.

Colts Get Good Wide Receiver News

The Indianapolis Colts will face divisional rivals the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 to get back on the win column. After a week of updates heading into the clash, the Colts have some good offensive news from the injury report.

The injury report reveals Josh Downs has had two consecutive days as a full participant and appears fully healthy heading into the showdown against divisional opponents.

“Friday’s practice report for #TENvsIND.”

This is a major positive for quarterback Daniel Jones, who gets a reliable target against the Titans, as Downs has the most receiving yards after five games.

The wide receiver has 249 receiving yards on 20 catches this season and could see that number skyrocket in the following weeks.

Tight end Tyler Warren, who has the most targets on the team, suffered a groin injury on Friday and is questionable for Week 6 and with Alec Pierce still out for the foreseeable future.

Josh Downs is in the final year of his rookie contract and could earn a handsome payday if he performs at a high level as one of the first two reads in the pass game.

Colts Announce Two Outs Against Tennessee

Despite the good news on Josh Downs, the Indianapolis Colts have announced two players will be out Sunday.

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies and wide receiver Ashton Dulin will miss the Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

“Per Shane Steichen, LB Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring) have been ruled out for #TENvsIND.”

Both players suffered injuries in the Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders and were sidelined the following week.

Neither player practiced in the build-up to the Titans game, highlighting that their injuries could be more severe than expected.

Carlies has started four games at linebacker before suffering his injury. He logged 14 total tackles, an interception and a pass deflection in four games. Dulin has three catches for 29 yards and a 33-yard kick return season.

With the injuries adding up for the team, Josh Downs’ recovery comes at the right time.