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Colts Announce Sauce Gardner Injury Update During Titans Game

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Sauce Gardner
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Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner

The Indianapolis Colts got bad news after star cornerback Sauce Gardner exited Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

“Sauce Gardner just asked out of the game and the trainers appear to be looking at his left calf,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported.

The Colts took Gardner to the locker room shortly after.

Indianapolis was up 13-3 over the Titans when the two-time All-Pro exited the game in the third quarter.

Gardner is listed as questionable to return due to a calf injury, the Colts announced.

Update: “Gardner is back on the sideline. Trying to get loose. TBD if he comes back in the game,” Holder reported.

Indianapolis Colts v Washington Commanders
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: Treylon Burks of the Washington Commanders is tackled by Sauce Gardner of the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders as part of the London NFL Series 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 04, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Looking at Sauce Gardner’s Tenure with the Colts

The Colts acquired the two-time Pro Bowler from the New York Jets last season. The Colts traded two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and WR Adonai Mitchell to the Jets in exchange for Gardner.

Gardner has recorded 32 tackles and 7 passes deflected through 9 games since joining the Colts.

However, the CB has yet to make an interception during his tenure in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 20: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Sauce Gardner #1 of the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

He has played in all 6 regular season games this year.

Gardner is under contract through the 2030 season after he signed a massive 4-year, $120.4 million deal with the Jets in 2025.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Colts Announce Sauce Gardner Injury Update During Titans Game

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