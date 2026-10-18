Colts Announce Sauce Gardner Injury Update During Titans Game

The Indianapolis Colts got bad news after star cornerback Sauce Gardner exited Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

“Sauce Gardner just asked out of the game and the trainers appear to be looking at his left calf,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported.

The Colts took Gardner to the locker room shortly after.

Indianapolis was up 13-3 over the Titans when the two-time All-Pro exited the game in the third quarter.

Gardner is listed as questionable to return due to a calf injury, the Colts announced.

Update: “Gardner is back on the sideline. Trying to get loose. TBD if he comes back in the game,” Holder reported.

Looking at Sauce Gardner’s Tenure with the Colts

The Colts acquired the two-time Pro Bowler from the New York Jets last season. The Colts traded two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and WR Adonai Mitchell to the Jets in exchange for Gardner.

Gardner has recorded 32 tackles and 7 passes deflected through 9 games since joining the Colts.

However, the CB has yet to make an interception during his tenure in Indianapolis.

He has played in all 6 regular season games this year.

Gardner is under contract through the 2030 season after he signed a massive 4-year, $120.4 million deal with the Jets in 2025.