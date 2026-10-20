Injury to NFC Contender Opens Door for Jaguars Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to make a decision on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. soon. After the team benched him, there is a chance the team will make him inactive after the bye week. With the Los Angeles Rams losing wide receiver Davante Adams for the next six to ten weeks with a hamstring injury, they could be emerging as a trade fit for the former first-round pick.

It likely does not hurt that the Jaguars’ current General Manager is James Gladstone. Gladstone was with the Rams from 2016 through 2024. He started as the Rams’ senior assistant to the General Manager. By the time the Jaguars hired him as General Manager, he was the Rams’ director of scouting strategy.

The two sides are familiar with each other. Los Angeles has a need, and the Jaguars have an excess. There is reason to think the two sides could come together.

Los Angeles Rams Emerge as Trade Suitor for Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

The Rams are sitting at 2-4, which might make them hesitant to make a trade. At the same time, they already traded their first-round pick for Myles Garrett. If they fold it up for the season, they are only helping the Cleveland Browns. So, their only option is to turn it around.

Puka Nacua leads the Rams in targets with 52. Adams was next with 49. Without Adams, Konata Mumfield is the next receiver in targets. He has just 16 targets this season. The Rams can lean into heavy tight end sets, but with just one capable receiver, the team is going to have to make a move.

They could acquire Thomas, who is currently on his bye week. The Rams play the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Commanders, and the Arizona Cardinals. In theory, they have some winnable games before the bye week.

Thomas could use the four games to acclimate, get a later bye week, and come back in Week 12 with a strong role in the offense. It could turn the Rams’ season around.

Jaguars Have to Trade Thomas Soon

The Jaguars need to strike while the iron is hot, and the team has a big decision to make after benching Thomas in the second half. Without Thomas, former second overall pick Travis Hunter stepped up and scored a touchdown. Head coach Liam Coen said that the team plans to use Hunter more.

Thomas was already fighting with rookie Josh Cameron for the third wide receiver role. He is clearly behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers as the starting receiver. Given that Cameron and Hunter are young and ascending, and Thomas is fading, the team would be incentivized to play those two over Thomas coming out of the bye.

So, Thomas is only going to lose value as the potential number five receiver. The Rams need to make a move now due to their win-now nature. The Jags need to trade him now to maintain value. It makes sense for both sides.