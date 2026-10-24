Jaguars Urged to Trade for $64M Defender With 10-Sack Upside

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 4-2 at the bye week and deciding on how much they should be buying at the trade deadline. A name that the team has to keep an eye on if they want a cost-efficient addition is Zach Sieler of the Miami Dolphins, according to Travis Holmes of Big Cat Country.

Holmes notes that Sieler has a contract that could entice the Jaguars.

“He’s under contract through 2029, and only $10 million of his salary becomes guaranteed in March 2027,” wrote Holmes about Sieler. “The ninth-year veteran has said publicly that he wants to stay in Miami and win there. However, an opportunity to remain in the state while playing for a contender could serve just as strong a selling point for the 31-year-old.”

Sieler signed a three-year, $64M extension in 2025. However, the General Manager who was with Miami when he signed the deal is no longer with the team. This opens the door for a trade.

Holmes added that the Jaguars could acquire Sieler for a conditional fifth-round pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade for Zach Sieler from Miami Dolphins

Sieler was a seventh-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. By the end of his second season, he was on the Miami Dolphins. By his third NFL season, he was a part-time starter, and he started to become a name in Miami by his fourth NFL season.

Sieler had 3.5 sacks in 2022, but then posted back-to-back 10-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024. That is why the Dolphins gave him the big extension. Sieler was good in 2025, but only posted 5.5 sacks.

Now, he is in a new defense with a rebuilding team. Being locked down through 2029 could make him a piece to build around. At the same time, he is going to be 32 years old next year. The Dolphins might want to get what they can for him. He could be too old by the time Miami turns things around.

Jaguars Defensive Line Could Use Depth

As things stand, the Jaguars’ two starters up front are Davon Hamilton and Arik Armstead. Armstead is in the last year of his deal. So, they could add Sieler into the mix this year. Then, Armstead will walk in free agency, and they will still have Sieler.

They also have Ruke Orhorhoro, but the offseason trade addition is playing a bit more than he should be due to injuries and questionable depth behind him.

Third-round rookie Albert Regis is injured and might not produce much this year. So, he can slide into the third spot next year. Spending a fifth-round pick to replace Regis this year and Armstead next year makes plenty of sense from the Jaguars’ perspective.

The Dolphins are not going anywhere this year and have to be listening to deals. If the Jaguars can hit what the Dolphins are asking for, the connection makes sense.