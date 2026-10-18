Is Jakobi Meyers Playing Today? Why Jaguars’ WR Isn’t Getting Catches in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense clearly was impacted by the talent of the Houston Texans‘ defense on Sunday in London.

Playing in London for the second week in a row, this Week 6 version of the Jaguars didn’t manage any points in the first quarter.

And on their drive that carried over into the first two minutes of the second quarter, the Jaguars ended with a turnover as Trevor Lawrence threw an end zone interception.

Those struggles weren’t helping the Jacksonville pass catchers.

Both Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers had been shut out up to the point of that interception.

BTJ’s struggles have been well documented, but the lack of Meyers in the early going was definitely a tough start.

Is Jakobi Meyers Playing Today?

Yes, Meyers is playing on Sunday. He’s active and has been on the field for the high majority of snaps when the Jaguars have been on offense.

He just doesn’t have a catch through that aforementioned second quarter drive that ended with an interception.

Why Isn’t Jakobi Meyers Catching Passes?

Meyers simply hasn’t been open enough for Lawrence to find yet.

The painful irony is that he was who Lawrence was looking for on the end zone INT, but Lawrence didn’t see the Texans’ safety who slid in the way of the pass to pick it off.

Up to that point, Meyers had been targeted twice.

The Jaguars were just 4-for-12 throwing the ball up to that point.

Brenton Strange had two of the catches for 34 yards. Parker Washington had an eight-yard catch, and rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher added a seven-yard catch in the early going.

What Number is Jakobi Meyers?

Meyers wears the number 3 on his jersey, so he’s relatively easy to find.

Two other skill players on the Jags’ offense wear single-digit numbers: Brian Thomas Jr. is 7, and LeQuint Allen is 5.

The standout WR Parker Washington wears 11, and the rookie Josh Cameron has 19 on his jersey.

Meyers still has a chance to get going in Week 6 and in the weeks ahead, but it was a slow start on a wet field in London, for sure.