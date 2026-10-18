Is Trevor Lawrence Married? What To Know About Jaguars QB’s Wife Marissa

Trevor Lawrence is quite notable out on the football field.

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ QB has that long blonde hair flowing out of his helmet. And when he takes his helmet off, the look is even more impressive.

It’s the kind of appearance that makes many fans wonder about Lawrence’s relationship status.

These are the details you need to know.

Is Trevor Lawrence Married?

Yes, the Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence is married.

Lawrence actually got married in early 2021, before he even made his NFL debut.

Who is Trevor Lawrence’s Wife?

Lawrence is married to his wife Marissa (Mowry) Lawrence.

They were high school sweethearts who have been by each other every step of the way since then.

The couple met when they attended Cartersville High School in Georgia. They went to prom together twice, according to The Knot.

Marissa was an athlete, as well. She played college soccer at Anderson University in South Carolina.

When Trevor decided to propose, he actually did it on the football field at Clemson, which can be seen at this Instagram post by Marissa.

“Easiest YES of my life!!!” Marissa wrote at the time.

The pair were married on April 10, 2021, which was a few weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft, when Lawrence was selected No. 1 overall by the Jaguars.

Lawrence’s toughest NFL moment so far was a season-ending injury in 2023, and he wrote for The Players’ Tribune about what his wife meant to him.

“I had a lot of conversations with my wife, Marissa, about the bigger picture of our lives, our journey, who we wanted to be,” Lawrence wrote. “And her belief in me meant so much, because in talking with her, we just kept coming back to the idea that we’re here for a reason. We really do feel that way. We feel like Jacksonville is our home now. And we badly want to be a part of turning this thing around — all the way around.”

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence’s Child

The Lawrence family welcomed a new member on January 4, 2025. Their daughter Shae was born that day.

The parents wrote on Instagram in a joint post after Shae was born: “You are the most perfect girl and always smiling. Mommy and daddy love you so much.”