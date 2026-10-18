Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten Robbed of TD Run by Odd Holding Penalty

The Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to have a game-tying touchdown early in the second quarter in London on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence had pitched the ball to Bhayshul Tuten, the standout second-year running back, and the Jags picked up their blocks going right against the Houston Texans.

Tuten trotted into the end zone untouched.

But just about as he crossed the goal line, a flag was thrown.

The call was a holding on the tight end Brenton Strange, and so the touchdown didn’t count. It was the third Tuten TD this season that was called back for a penalty.

But after further review, there was some confusion about whether it should’ve been called at all.

Why Bhayshul Tuten’s TD Didn’t Count

There was a holding penalty called on the TE Brenton Strange at the point of attack.

It was a weird sequence that led to Strange being called for the penalty, though.

He lined up in the fullback spot to block on the play, and he ran right to lead-block for Tuten.

He initially made hard contact with a Texans defender, and then Strange slipped.

As he went to the ground, he appeared to stick an arm toward the Texans player, and maybe he slightly grabbed onto him as he fell, although that was hard to tell for sure on the replay.

It certainly was a tough-luck call against Strange.

#Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten just lost a TD because the refs called Brenton Strange for holding on a play he didn’t hold. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/BwsmqHsEtO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 18, 2026

What Happened Next?

Tuten didn’t get a touchdown, and the whole sequence worked out poorly for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville then tried to pass the ball into the end zone, but Lawrence didn’t see a well-positioned Texans safety as he targeted Jakobi Meyers. It ended up as an interception for Houston.

So instead of a touchdown (and probable extra point) to tie the game at 7-7, the Jaguars got no points out of the sequence.

Lawrence could be blamed some for the interception, but the holding call will be one that the Jags look back on after the game if they lose by a score.

The Jaguars entered the game at 4-1 and leading the AFC South Division, and they’ll be quite disappointed to lose to the 1-4 Texans.

There was a lot of football left when the above call was made, so the Jags had a chance to bounce back from it.

Those who have Tuten in their fantasy football lineups probably weren’t thrilled — although later in the second quarter, he had an impressive receiving touchdown from 27 yards out to make everything feel a little better.