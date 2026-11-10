Jaguars’ Unheralded Rookie Makes Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Possible

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to decide by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday whether or not they’re trading Brian Thomas Jr.

That’s the 2026 NFL trade deadline. Once it passes, BTJ will remain on whatever team he’s on for the rest of the season.

The Jaguars already made three trades Monday for defensive players, showing that they’re very all-in on this season.

A Thomas trade would be a different kind of move. It would be giving up on present talent for draft capital — but given Thomas’ declining role and the potential for a still-solid return, it seems to be something that the Jags will at least consider — especially since they gave up a bunch of draft picks for their three Monday deals.

But there’s one aspect of this no one is talking about much, and it’s the security blanket that’s making it easier to trade Thomas, if the Jaguars decide to go that route.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jaguars spent a late pick on wide receiver Josh Cameron. Because of his emergence, a Thomas trade would likely be less costly.

Josh Cameron Helps BTJ Trade

The Jaguars used the No. 191 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to take Josh Cameron.

That’s a sixth-round selection for the wide receiver from Baylor.

His stats might not jump off the page this season with just nine catches, but he’s been in a reserve role more often than not.

Occasionally, though, he was leapfrogged Thomas in-game for significant reps — and Cameron has already caught a pair of touchdowns.

This isn’t to say he’ll be a future star, but the Jaguars would likely need to envision what their offense would look like without Thomas to seriously consider trading Thomas.

They’ve seen what Cameron can do, which opens the door a little wider to a BTJ deal.

Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars seemingly got most of their business done on Monday with the acquisitions of Jessie Bates, Davon Godchaux and Jordan Davis.

The key piece of action still to come is a conclusion on BTJ one way or the other. There’ll be some finality soon no matter what Jacksonville decides.