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Jaguars’ Unheralded Rookie Makes Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Possible

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 04: Josh Cameron #19 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Paycor Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to decide by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday whether or not they’re trading Brian Thomas Jr.

That’s the 2026 NFL trade deadline. Once it passes, BTJ will remain on whatever team he’s on for the rest of the season.

The Jaguars already made three trades Monday for defensive players, showing that they’re very all-in on this season.

A Thomas trade would be a different kind of move. It would be giving up on present talent for draft capital — but given Thomas’ declining role and the potential for a still-solid return, it seems to be something that the Jags will at least consider — especially since they gave up a bunch of draft picks for their three Monday deals.

But there’s one aspect of this no one is talking about much, and it’s the security blanket that’s making it easier to trade Thomas, if the Jaguars decide to go that route.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jaguars spent a late pick on wide receiver Josh Cameron. Because of his emergence, a Thomas trade would likely be less costly.

Josh Cameron Helps BTJ Trade

GettyJACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 27: Wide Receiver Josh Cameron #19 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates scoring a touchdown in the endzone during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Jaguars used the No. 191 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to take Josh Cameron.

That’s a sixth-round selection for the wide receiver from Baylor.

His stats might not jump off the page this season with just nine catches, but he’s been in a reserve role more often than not.

Occasionally, though, he was leapfrogged Thomas in-game for significant reps — and Cameron has already caught a pair of touchdowns.

This isn’t to say he’ll be a future star, but the Jaguars would likely need to envision what their offense would look like without Thomas to seriously consider trading Thomas.

They’ve seen what Cameron can do, which opens the door a little wider to a BTJ deal.

Trade Deadline

New York Jets v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 14: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a first down against the New York Jets during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars seemingly got most of their business done on Monday with the acquisitions of Jessie Bates, Davon Godchaux and Jordan Davis.

The key piece of action still to come is a conclusion on BTJ one way or the other. There’ll be some finality soon no matter what Jacksonville decides.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Jaguars’ Unheralded Rookie Makes Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Possible

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