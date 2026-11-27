The Jacksonville Jaguars got nightmare injury news on Friday. They learned that star wide receiver Parker Washington is out with a shoulder injury for Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, an ailment that could keep him out longer, too.

The last thing the Jags need is another injury question, but with the way things are going for Bhayshul Tuten, it’s not a surprise that he’s uncertain, too.

There were just two Jaguars players not spotted Friday at the media viewing portion of Jacksonville’s practice, according to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco: Washington and Tuten.

Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing This Week?

DiRocco shared that it’s still uncertain whether Tuten will play this week.

RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) and WR Parker Washington (shoulder) are the only players not spotted at open media portion of Friday’s practice. Washington already ruled out for Sunday. HC Liam Coen said they’re not sure yet on Tuten’s status. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 27, 2026

This remains the status quo for Tuten, who basically hasn’t practiced in the last three-plus weeks.

Tuten hasn’t missed a game yet. If there was one for him to miss, it would be against the lowly Titans, but that appears to be a yet-to-be-determined kind of situation.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Timeline

Tuten originally rolled his foot/ankle in Week 8. That appeared to happen in the first quarter, but Tuten then played the rest of the game.

He then didn’t practice before Week 9’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Ravens but played that night.

Tuten stayed out of heavy practice before Week 10 despite the extended absence after the TNF game, but he then got 26 carries in Week 10.

In Week 11, Tuten appeared to aggravate his injury a couple of times but kept coming back in against the Giants.

And now this — more uncertainty.

Clearly, Tuten feels he can play through the pain. But it also doesn’t seem to be going away.

It appears that you have to assume Tuten is playing unless proven otherwise. But at some point, he may sit out and let Chris Rodriguez Jr. handle the heavy workload for a week.