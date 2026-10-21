Jaguars Starter Put on Notice Amid Trade Deadline Talk

As the Jacksonville Jaguars approach the bye week, they will be identifying where they will be buyers at the trade deadline. One position that is emerging as a potential weakness is cornerback. If the team trades for a cornerback, it will likely mean the team will bench Jarrian Jones, according to John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI.

“If Jones does not bounce back soon, the Jaguars might need to take a look at the trade deadline and the cornerback rooms,” wrote Shipley.

Shipley added that cornerback is clearly the position for the team to address at the trade deadline.

Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jarrian Jones Could be Benched

Jones allowed six catches for 100 yards in Week 6, according to PFF. He also had two tough penalties and missed a tackle. Jones said after the game he needs to play better.

“I just have to be better,” admitted Jones. “Routine plays I usually make, I didn’t make them. I just have to go back to the drawing board and get better.”

Jones was also picked on against the Cincinnati Bengals. Some of that can be explained by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Still, it has been an up-and-down season for Jones. His teammate Jourdan Lewis had his back after the game.

“It’s gonna be ups and downs,” said Lewis. “It’s gonna be seasons like this, but you gotta weather the storm and keep fighting. He’s a great player, and believe in him wholeheartedly.”

Lewis had some issues in Week 6 as well. Still, if the Jaguars do add a cornerback, it is clear that Jones will be the one on the sidelines.

Jaguars Need Help at CB

Jones might not be completely out of the team’s plans, though. He was expected to mix in as the third outside cornerback before the season started. Travis Hunter starts on defense, but was always expected to have a role on offense. That role appears to be increasing, and might get even bigger after the bye.

The team planned to have Montaric Brown and Hunter on the outside, with Jones mixing in. Brown is on the IR, so they are asking more of Jones than they need to.

Either way, the addition of a cornerback can help Hunter play offense more, but it will be Jones who is the one seeing his snaps reduced significantly.

Jones has never been a full-time starter. He played 58% of the team’s snaps as a rookie. Then, in year two, he dropped from 699 snaps to 516. His snap rate dropped to 47%. However, he is playing 85% of the defensive snaps this year.

He has flashed some highs, but the lows will be exposed more when he is on the field that much. The Jaguars will try to address this at the trade deadline if Jones does not respond after the bye week. They might even make a move at the bye after his poor Week 6.