Jaguars Veteran Makes Concerning Admission After Week 6 Loss

Despite being 4-2, the Jacksonville Jaguars are not feeling good about how the defense looks heading into the bye week. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis said that the defense needs to find a way to get fixed during the bye week.

“We knew what we needed to clean up before we played this game,” admitted Lewis. “So this is more evidence that it is not fixed. So we need to take this bye and see ways to get back to the fundamentals and do what we are supposed to do to stop explosives.”

Lewis added that the team is lacking in communication right now. That will be one of the first things they focus on during their time off.

“We didn’t play to our standard,” said Lewis. “We didn’t communicate good enough. It wasn’t anything that they did; it was just playing things the same way.”

The Jaguars have not allowed more than 20 points in the first five games of the season. So, it started to look like the defense could be a strength in 2026. However, the 34-point performance by the Texans showed that they have work to do.

Jacksonville Jaguars Defense Is Not Fixed

Head coach Liam Coen did not sugarcoat the performance either. He added they had issues against the run and pass.

“It wasn’t good enough for sure,” admitted Coen post-game “I thought they made too many plays in the pass game, and they ran it better than anybody else on us this far.”

John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI noted that this is the second time this season that defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was out-schemed.

“Nick Caley beat Campanile in the coordinator battle this week, which is just the second time this year I think one could say that,” wrote Shipley. “He will need to find some answers during the bye week to keep the pass defense from sinking the Jaguars down the road.”

Shipley added that Jacksonville employs a bend-but-don’t-break strategy with Campanile. However, against the Texans, they finally broke.

Jaguars Defense Needs Answers at the Bye Week

The issue with the Jaguars’ defense right now is that their group is disappointing across the board. Both Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker bring high expectations, so while neither is having a terrible year, it is not up to their standards.

On the interior, Davon Hamilton had three missed tackles against the Texans, per PFF.

Foye Oluokun is having a disappointing year as well. In the secondary, Jarrian Jones was the victim of a few big plays.

The Jaguars’ schedule could soften after the bye week. While they play division games, both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are on the schedule in the next three games. Those games are winnable. It is sandwiched between the Baltimore Ravens, who might be without Lamar Jackson. The defense needs to leave Week 10 with a strong identity.