Ref Injury Update: Jaguars-Texans Game Delayed After Official Larry Smith Gets Hurt

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans got off to a slow start on Sunday in London.

There was a further delay when a ref got injured — technically, an official, not the head referee.

Trainers hustled out to the field after a run by Trevor Lawrence, but the injury didn’t happen on that play.

It was the umpire Larry Smith who was hurt.

Ref Injury Update for Larry Smith

The umpire Larry Smith, who stands near the center of the action, was jogging to get a football for the next play after the aforementioned Lawrence run.

He slipped on the wet field, and when he tried to stand up, it was clear he had hurt his left leg.

Trainers tended to Smith, and he actually had to be taken off the field on a cart.

Smith waved his cap to the fans in London as he was carted off the field.

What Happens After Ref Injury?

The NFL prepares its officials for this scenario.

Usually, there are seven officials on the field, including the man known as the referee, the one in the white cap.

Smith was the umpire, one of the six officials in a black cap.

Without Smith, the officials go into what is called a “six-man crew” setup, which they prepare for. They have to align slightly differently, but it remains to be seen whether it will have a big impact on the game.

Who is Larry Smith?

Smith is an NFL umpire and has been in the league just since 2025.

Sunday was his 22nd game in the NFL as an official.

Smith has reffed at a variety of levels.

He worked at NCAA Division I, and he also worked in the USFL.

Smith has also worked as a principal in the Kansas City school district. When he was called up to the NFL, he had been working in the Big Ten while also serving as the principal at Arrowhead Middle School.