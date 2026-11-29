The Kansas City Chiefs are still smarting over a controversial call in their Thanksgiving night loss to the Buffalo Bills, and the NFL could be poised to address the issue with a potential rule change.

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice appeared to pull down a critical third-down catch late in the fourth quarter of his team’s 13-10 loss to the Bills, but officials reviewed the play and determined that the ball came loose after hitting the ground. With the call overturned, the Chiefs were forced to punt and eventually lost on a last-second field goal.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the league could be ready to address the controversy that arose after the overturned call.

NFL Poised to Revisit Catch Rule Amid Chiefs Controversy

As Schefter reported, Rice’s overturned catch and a controversial touchdown taken away from Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Parker Washington could prompt changes this offseason.

He noted that the NFL stressed in an offseason report that an on-field ruling “may be changed only when there is clear and obvious video evidence that the ruling on the field was incorrect.” He reported that there would be more discussions this offseason about what constitutes a catch, with potential rule changes as a result.

“The key phrase of ‘clear and obvious’ is one that the competition committee and NFL emphasized last offseason and are likely to do again this offseason,” Schefter wrote.

Schefter added that there is plenty of doubt about whether the bar was met to overturn Rice’s catch.

“As one source asked this weekend: Was there clear and obvious evidence that Rice did not hold on to the pass, enough to overturn the on-field call?” Schefter wrote. “With Washington, the on-field call was that the pass was incomplete. Whether someone agreed or disagreed with the call, officials and the NFL stayed with the on-field call in Jaguars-Giants and ruled it incomplete.”

Chiefs Disagreed With Rashee Rice Call

Rice said after Thursday’s loss that he believed he held onto the ball, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid added that he wasn’t sure what evidence there could have been to overturn the catch.

“I’m not quite sure what they saw,” Reid said. “I saw he had control of the ball and his elbow hit and then the ball hit [the turf] but he had control. Normally in those situations, it’s got to be clear and obvious. To me, that was not clear and obvious.”

The loss dropped the Chiefs to 8-3, though they were able to keep pace in the race for the AFC West after the Denver Broncos lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.