Chiefs Rule Pair of 1st-Round Draft Picks Out vs. Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped their final practice of the week ahead of their showdown against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Both teams are looking to snap losing streaks with a win. The Jets have already ruled out star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and now the Chiefs have ruled out a pair of rookie starters.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Out vs. Jets in Week 9

While addressing the media on Friday afternoon, coach Andy Reid stated that cornerback Mansoor Delane will not play against New York. This will be the second consecutive game Delane has missed, as he sat out during last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos. Delane aggravated a shoulder injury last week that has plagued him since back in OTAs.

He missed nearly all of Week 1 and the entirety of Week 2 with the issue. On a positive note, Delane did do some work in practice this week. A few days ago, Reid said it’s a matter of keeping the shoulder strong enough to absorb impact. Starting in Delane’s place will be veteran Kristian Fulton, who has played well when called upon this season.

DT Peter Woods Also Ruled Out vs. Jets

Reid also revealed that defensive tackle Peter Woods will miss Week 9’s matchup against the Jets. Woods injured his neck early in the game against Denver last week. Reid described it as a “stinger,” and it is not expected to be a long-term problem. Woods did not participate in any practice this week.

Like Delane, the Chiefs selected Woods in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Woods hasn’t made as much of an impact as Delane, but that was to be expected. With Chris Jones and Khyiris Tonga ahead of him, Woods has been in a limited rotational role so far this season. Woods has a half sack, still searching for his first full career sack.

Kansas City’s defense as a whole is struggling to bring down opposing quarterbacks. It has just eight sacks on the season, tied for the least in the NFL. Only defensive end George Karlaftis has more than one sack. Jones has recorded just a half sack, and Tonga has zero. Defensive ends Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Ashton Gillote have posted one a piece.