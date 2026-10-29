Mansoor Delane Reveals Bold Request He Asked of Steve Spagnuolo

The early returns on Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane have been very good.

The Chiefs traded up to the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Delane, who they believe will be a premier lockdown cornerback. He hasn’t been perfect, but has flashed plenty to warrant that belief.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Requests DC Steve Spagnuolo to Put Him Against No. 1 WRs

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Delane revealed that he asks defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to put him in difficult situations during games against opposing offense’s top receivers.

“I think some people may get discouraged from passes being caught [against] them, but I told coach Spags, put me in those tough situations,” Delane said. “I’m not asking for clout, I’m not asking for Cover 2, go back out there and play man [coverage]. A lot of teams are kind of scared to do that, but we don’t shy away from it. I’m definitely going to learn from that.”

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba got the better of Delane a couple of times during the Chiefs Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but just barely. Delane hung with Smith-Njigba stride for stride in tight coverage, but Smith-Njigba just edged him out.

Mansoor Delane Focused on Keeping Short-Term Memory

A key trait of a good cornerback is bouncing back quickly after giving up a play. Delane went on to say that his matchup against Smith-Njigba will help him down the line against other great receivers.

“There’s great receives on every team,” Delane said. “You just got to bring it. You got to prepare. They’re going to win some, you’re going to win some. It’s about having that short-term mentality, whether it’s good or bad. That next play mentality.”

Delane also said he stays focused by staying in the present, and choosing one thing at a time to improve upon.

“I don’t really look backwards too much,” Delane continued. “I really just take one thing a week and try to eliminate it. Don’t try to take everything. Try to narrow on one thing and really improve on that.”

In what has essentially been four games (he played just three snaps in Week 1 before exiting with a shoulder injury), Delane has recorded an impressive stat line of 27 total tackles, one interception, and five passes defensed. His tackle total is the sixth-highest on the team despite missing two games.