Taylor Swift is facing a hefty new tax bill on her New York City properties as her husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, comes off a rough Thanksgiving night against the Buffalo Bills.

Newly updated New York City Department of Finance documents reveal that Swift will owe more than $133,000 in additional property taxes under the city’s new pied-à-terre tax, which takes effect January 1.

The new tax targets wealthy property owners who maintain multimillion-dollar residences in the city but do not use them as their primary homes.

Taylor Swift’s Annual New York City Property Tax Bill More Than Doubles

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According to Business Insider, nearly $71,000 of Swift’s additional tax bill comes from the Tribeca penthouses she purchased for $19.95 million in 2014.

The remaining roughly $62,000 comes from her neighboring townhouse. Swift purchased the townhouse and an adjoining unit in her penthouse building in 2017 for a combined $27.75 million.

The new levy brings the singer’s total annual property tax bill for those homes to $205,750.

However, real estate appraiser Jonathan Miller noted that Swift could face an even larger bill in the coming years.

“It sure looks like she’s getting a good deal relative to what it could be in a couple of years,” Miller said.

New York state lawmakers approved the pied-à-terre tax in May following years of proposals. Officials estimate the tax will generate more than $500 million in revenue.

The levy applies to qualifying one-, two- and three-family homes valued at more than $5 million and condominiums valued at more than $1 million. Properties that serve as primary residences, rental properties or homes for relatives are exempt.

The city has continued moving forward with the tax despite legal challenges.

Travis Kelce Sparks Injury Concerns After Taking a Painful Hit Against the Bills

Meanwhile, Kelce gave Chiefs fans a scare during Kansas City’s 13-10 Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo.

The veteran tight end hauled in a 21-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes before Bills safety Cole Bishop delivered a hard hit to his back.

Kelce was slow to get up and appeared to be grimacing in pain as he made his way to the sidelines.

Several Chiefs fans took to X to question the legality of Bishop’s hit.

“Illegal hit. Can’t launch yourself like that. Of course Chiefs get all the calls tho,” one fan wrote.

“Shouldn’t this be an ejection?” another asked.

“Absolute dirty hit. Another dirty hit on Kelce,” a Chiefs fan account posted.

Another viewer added, “this was such a dirty hit he was already down.”

Kelce Was Also at the Center of a Controversial Fourth-Quarter Penalty

The hit from Bishop wasn’t the only difficult moment for Kelce during Thursday’s game.

With the score tied at 10-10 in the fourth quarter, Kelce made a critical reception that would have put Kansas City in field-goal range. However, officials flagged the tight end for offensive pass interference.

Kelce appeared to exchange words with Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard after the catch, then realized officials had called the penalty against him.

The call drew criticism from fans who said Bernard appeared to initiate contact at the top of Kelce’s route. Kelce also extended his hands into the linebacker before breaking away.

The penalty was one of several disputed officiating decisions during the closing minutes of the Thanksgiving matchup, which Buffalo ultimately won on a field goal as time expired.