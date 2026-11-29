The Kansas City Chiefs need all the help they can get on special teams.

The unit has struggled in every phase this season. It was glaringly bad during the team’s 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. Kicker Harrison Butker and punter Matt Araiza both had notable struggles, and penalties continued to be a problem.

Kansas City Chiefs Sign WR/Kick Return Specialist Cam Ross

According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are signing wide receiver/kick return specialist Cam Ross to their practice squad. Ross played his college ball at Connecticut, James Madison, and Virginia. In 2025 for Virginia he recorded 53 receptions for 543 yards and two touchdowns.

Ross signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in April, but was waived during roster cuts in August. He joined Denver’s practice squad on October 6th, but it would prove to be short lived after he was released on November 3rd. Now as a member of the Chiefs, his contributions will likely come as a return specialist should he find his way to the active roster.

Wide receiver Josh Downs has been handling punt return duty since joining the team in Week 10, but that could change as he becomes more integrated into the offense. WR Jalen Royals has been contributing as a kickoff returner, but injured his ankle against the Bills. In addition to Ross, Kansas City has two other WRs on the practice squad in Justin Watson and Omari Evans.

Chiefs Must Improve Special Teams Unit Down the Stretch

Special teams struggles have not only plagued the Chiefs for most of the season, but played a big role in two of their three losses this season. Butker is having the worst season of his career, and could be on thin ice of being benched for practice squad kicker Justin Tucker — or even released.

Longtime special teams coordinator Dave Toub has come under fire, as his units have been in decline over the past few seasons. Toub was considered a special teams genius early in his career, which may be what is now keeping him afloat. Coach Andy Reid showed support for Toub after the loss to Buffalo.

“Overall, we’ve got to be better, but the leadership I feel comfortable with,” Reid said.